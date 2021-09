Constructed in 1912, the Pacific Gas and Electric Powerhouse, also known as Sacramento River Station B, lies on the banks of the Sacramento River just north of downtown Sacramento. It was designed in the Classic Revival style with Beaux-Arts elements by prominent San Francisco architect Willis Polk. The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the California Register of Historical Resources and the Sacramento Register of Historic & Cultural Resources. Originally an auxiliary power plant, it was upgraded a decade later to become what was then the largest steam turbine power plant in Northern California, and it generated power for the region for another 30 years before it was decommissioned in 1954.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO