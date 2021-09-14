CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Wine On The Terrace – Ellwood Mansion – DeKalb, IL

Cover picture for the articleThe premier fundraising event for the Ellwood Mansion will be this Saturday, September 18. This special event will feature a selection of over 70 wines and select craft beers to taste and compare. The Ellwood House terraces and gardens offer a picturesque setting for an evening of fine wine, craft beer, unique appetizers, desserts, and live music. The wines and craft beer will be selected by Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits, with Hy-Vee Catering providing tasty appetizers and desserts. This major fundraiser has become an eagerly anticipated community event. Tickets for Wine on the Terrace are $50 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite. (Tickets are also available – with no transaction fee – in the museum’s Visitor Center.) Don’t miss this great opportunity to experience wonderful food and wine at the historic Ellwood House Museum and Park.

