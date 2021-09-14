CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author to discuss Wyoming’s POW camps at Sept. 16 talk

Powell Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl O’Brien will visit the Powell Library next week to discuss her book about the prisoner of war camps that were set up in Wyoming amid World War II. “World War II POW Camps of Wyoming” covers the history of the 19 camps and the labor provided by Italian and German prisoners while they were incarcerated. O’Brien will speak about her book at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the library, 217 E. Third St. Refreshments will be served.

