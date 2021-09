As I write, our country is going through a time of trial that rivals some of the most difficult times in our history. This is a time for prayer. My family and I are praying for the safety of the men and women of our armed forces and the people who trusted the United States to protect them. We are also praying that wisdom and accountability will shape the actions of our leaders in the days ahead. We are praying for wisdom on the part of our leaders and healthcare professionals as we confront the continuing threat of COVID-19. Finally, we are praying for the recovery of those stricken by the virus and its complications. Nothing can withstand the power of a united people armed with prayer.

ARGYLE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO