Wondering who to blame/thank for nu metal? Blame Carcass, says Jeff Walker

You could say it was inevitable. Album after album the death metal roots from which Opeth sprang and were nurtured slowly and steadily frittered away exposing a beautiful progressive rock blossom. But while the aggressive growls and heavy distortion were still tangible in albums as recent as 2008’s Watershed there were always hints that their follow-up could erase their metallic inclinations. Those hoping for a sign of brutality need just to take one look at the cover of their newest album to accept defeat: Heritage’s artwork is an open invitation to a musical odyssey steeped in prog rock – a bountiful tree rooted from the depths of hell, built around a pastoral landscape nestling a flaming city in the background and a pit of skulls beneath. It’s a mammoth leap from the gothic imagery of yesteryear. Pure and simple, Heritage is Opeth’s proggiest album to date. Mankind might feel the tremors, but the leap is but a small step for frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt and his band.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO