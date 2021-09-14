Wondering who to blame/thank for nu metal? Blame Carcass, says Jeff Walker
Carcass vocalist/bassist Jeff Walker says his band are to blame for the existence of nu metal, which he calls a “disastrous side-effect” of Carcass’ influence. Interviewed in the current issue of Metal Hammer, Walker looks back over the band’s colourful career, which, in the words of writer Dave Everley, “saw them transform from pathology-fixated grindcore malcontents to major label death metal powerhouse”, and concedes that in 2021 the re-activated Liverpool metallers are part of the metal establishment: “The narcissist in me assumes it was my destiny,” he states, dryly.www.loudersound.com
