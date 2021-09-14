Not Catching Enough Z's Linked to Cardiac Arrhythmia
Persistent problems with sleep were linked to arrhythmias in a large observational study, although genetic risk factors for rhythm problems appeared to lessen the association. People who self-reported the best sleep characteristics had a 29% lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation or flutter and a 35% lower risk of bradyarrhythmia compared with those with the worst sleep patterns in terms of being a night owl, sleeping too little, snoring, and having insomnia or daytime drowsiness.www.medpagetoday.com
