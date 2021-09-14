CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Not Catching Enough Z's Linked to Cardiac Arrhythmia

By Crystal Phend
MedPage Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersistent problems with sleep were linked to arrhythmias in a large observational study, although genetic risk factors for rhythm problems appeared to lessen the association. People who self-reported the best sleep characteristics had a 29% lower risk of developing atrial fibrillation or flutter and a 35% lower risk of bradyarrhythmia compared with those with the worst sleep patterns in terms of being a night owl, sleeping too little, snoring, and having insomnia or daytime drowsiness.

www.medpagetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

A Good Night's Sleep Linked to Lower Arrhythmia Risk

Sleeping well through the night is associated with a lower risk for cardiac arrhythmias, new research suggests. In a large population study with more than 400,000 patients, researchers found a healthy sleep pattern was associated with lower risks for atrial fibrillation (AF) and bradyarrhythmias. A good night's sleep was associated...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

HIV linked with increased risk of sudden cardiac death

People living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have a higher risk of sudden cardiac death than people who do not have HIV, especially if the virus is not well-controlled or if they have other heart disease risk factors, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
NASHVILLE, TN
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Dire Warning

COVID cases are above 150,000 a day, more kids are getting "sicker, quicker," new mutants may appear any day and..is there an end in sight? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Morning Joe and issued a warning, and a call to action. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorders#Sleep Medicine#Arrhythmia#New York Medical College#Valhalla#Af#Biobank Resource#The National Heart Lung#Blood Institute#Primary Source Journal#Secondary Source Journal
Best Life

If You Notice This While Walking, It May Be an Early Sign of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) has been in the news recently after actor Christina Applegate revealed that she had been diagnosed with the illness—but she's far from the only one. MS is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. With that in mind, it's important to be aware of any warning signs. While the manner in which the disease begins is somewhat unpredictable, experts say there are a few symptoms that tend to show up first. And one early sign in particular can appear when you're walking. Read on to see if you've experienced this tell-tale MS sign.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
fortwaynesnbc.com

STUDY: How long you sleep could increase Alzheimer’s risk

(CNN) - New research shows sleep deprivation in older adults could increase their risk for Alzheimer's disease. People who reported they sleep six hours or less also had elevated levels of beta amyloid. That's a protein found in the brain that isn't fully understood but is considered to cognitive ability...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

The nose shows why some people get severe COVID-19

The body’s first encounter with SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, happens in the nose and throat, or nasopharynx. In a recent study published in the journal Cell, researchers found that the first responses in this battleground help determine who will develop severe disease and who will get through with mild or no illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Johnson & Johnson reveals new COVID-19 booster shot

Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that it has a new COVID-19 booster shot that provides antibodies, helping people stay safe from the coronavirus. J&J said its booster shot offers a significant increase in antibodies in those who take it. Specifically, J&J said people who received the booster shot six to...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Places You'll Most Likely Catch COVID, According to Dr. Gupta

The coronavirus doesn't take a day off: The virus continues to spread and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta revealed five places where coronavirus transmission is more likely to occur than others. "It's really these five primary locations where viral transmissions are happening in our society," Dr. Gupta said. Read on to hear his warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy