Here are 5 women fugitives on the FBI's wanted list in New York. There is a reward of up to $100,000 for the arrests of some of these suspects. 1. Cheri Laverne Dalton, from New York, NY, is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. She was allegedly involved in the armed robbery of a Brinks Armored Car on October 21, 1981, in Nanuet, NY. Over a million dollars - $1.6 million, to be exact, was taken during the robbery. Two police officers and a security guard lost their lives in the attack and one guard and two officers were wounded. Dalton was indicted by a federal grand jury on the following charges,

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO