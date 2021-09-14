New poll shows 41 percent of voters undecided about Hochul

Weeks after becoming New York’s 57th Governor, Kathy Hochul is viewed favorably by 42 percent of voters and unfavorably by 17 percent. But a new Siena College poll of registered state voters also found that 41 percent of those surveyed either did not know Hochul or don’t know enough about her to have an opinion. The poll also indicated by 52-18 percent that voters say Hochul has a more collaborative approach to government leadership than her predecessor. And by 74-16 percent, the poll indicated that it's exciting to have New York's first woman governor.