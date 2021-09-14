CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to make EVs profitable for automakers and fleets

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomakers are investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs) and the number and variety of models on offer is set to skyrocket in the coming years. Consumers are increasingly interested in eco-friendly transport and governments are incentivising purchases, but can anyone make a profit from them? Brands are struggling to develop and sell EVs at a profit while fleets demand reassurance that the total cost of ownership (TCO) will eventually work out in their favour.

www.automotiveworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Ford invests in electric vehicle battery recycling company

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its U.S. battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel.
DEARBORN, MI
gmauthority.com

General Motors Planning To Make Significant Changes To Its Supply Chain

General Motors is planning to make significant changes to its supply chain in the wake of the semiconductor chip shortage, which has already cut 800,000 vehicles from the automaker’s planned production so far this year. GM CEO Mary Barra revealed the automaker’s plan to overhaul its supply chain in a...
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Renault Group: ElectriCity: Industrial excellence for electric vehicles

Strive for carbon neutrality and create a sustainable ecosystem while becoming the largest and most competitive electric vehicle production hub in Europe – that is the ambition behind the new Electricity, bringing together the three factories in Douai, Maubeuge, and Ruitz, all located in the North of France. A purpose championed by the Renaulution Plan that was first unveiled in early 2021, a plan that sees electrification as a top priority, a strategic lever. A first model is already being prepared on the Douai factory manufacturing lines: the All-new Megane E-TECH Electric, ready for sale as of next year. This marks the beginning of a beautiful EV renaissance, based on the know-how and excellence of the 5,000 employees behind ElectriCity!
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Cost Of Ownership#Investing#Evs#Tco
Tree Hugger

It's Time for Automakers to Take the US EV Market Seriously

As of late, automakers have been pushing electrified vehicles (EV) with almost all legacy brands debuting an electric car or promising to go electric. But at the same time, automakers say there isn’t that much demand in the U.S. for them yet. This is why many of the latest electric cars first launch in markets like China and Europe. But is it really true that buyers in the U.S. do not want electric vehicles?
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability

Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has opened a new production facility at its Szombathely location in the west of Hungary and creates 150 new jobs in e-mobility. The facility is Schaeffler’s first production plant fully dedicated to electro-mobility and gives the group a new center of excellence for the production of components and systems for electrified powertrains. The facility’s operational footprint has been gold-certified by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and represents a major step forward towards achieving Schaeffler’s goal of making its production activities worldwide carbon-neutral by 2030.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

Modine announces creation of electric vehicle business unit

Modine Manufacturing Company a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that it is establishing a separate business unit to focus exclusively on thermal management systems for electric vehicles. “We are making a significant commitment to the EV market to better serve customers who are leading...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Redorbit.com

Automakers Protest Extra Tax Credit for EVs Made by Union Workers

Tesla has a reputation for being anti-union, including accusations that Elon Musk attempted to intimidate union organizers and a brief fight with one German automakers’ union over the union’s complaints related to Tesla hiring a factory manager for Gigafactory Berlin away from Mercedes-Benz. Now Tesla is joining other automakers like Toyota and Honda to protest a proposed additional tax credit for electric vehicles purchased from companies that have a strong union presence.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CarBuzz.com

Automakers Are Not Happy With America's Latest EV Proposal

There are many EV incentives encouraging buyers to take the plunge into the world of EVs. In the US, buyers of new electric cars are eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, making EVs more enticing and affordable. As reported by Reuters, US Democratic lawmakers have submitted an official proposal to increase EV federal tax credits by up to $12,500.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: Elon Musk Isn’t Happy With the New EV Proposal for Union Automakers

A lot is going on in the automotive industry, especially when it comes to electric vehicles. However, there seems to be a rift between the EV community and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The new bill proposes extra cash for EVs produced in union factories and snuck in a considerable benefit for vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. What’s the deal with the newest version of the bill?
ECONOMY
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
automotiveworld.com

MAHLE Powertrain and Allotrope Energy unveil breakthrough battery technology

MAHLE Powertrain and Allotrope Energy have unveiled a new battery technology which offers ultra-fast recharging coupled with good power density. By combining the benefits of super capacitors and traditional lithium-ion batteries, the new lithium-carbon technology enables a full charge to be delivered in a similar time to refuelling an internal combustion-powered vehicle. In addition, Li-C cells are free from rare-earth metals, are fully recyclable, and are not susceptible to the runaway events The full details are to be presented by MAHLE Powertrain’s Dr Mike Bassett at Cenex-LCV2021.
ECONOMY
pymnts

WEX, ChargePoint to Integrate EV into Corporate Fleets

Financial technology service provider WEX Inc. has announced plans to expand a relationship with electronic vehicle (EV) charging network ChargePoint in order to provide more seamless integration for mixed fleets, a press release says. The expanded partnership will increase access to the largest public EV charging network, which provides on-route...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by 2% to offset continued rise in commodity costs

Tata Motors Ltd. disclosed Tuesday that it will raise prices of its commercial vehicles by about 2%, starting Oct. 1. The India-based auto maker said the price increases are to help offset a continued rise in commodity costs, such as steel and precious metals. Tata said it has tried to minimize the price increases by absorbing a portion of the increased commodity costs at various levels of manufacturing. Tata's U.S.-listed shares were indicated up a little more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, after falling 5.8% amid a three-day losing streak through Monday. It has shed 12.0% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.2%.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

GM Is Halting Production at Nearly All North America Assembly Plants

The economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past year and a half has been extensive. One segment of the economy that has been particularly impacted is car manufacturing. Manufacturers have struggled to maintain pre-pandemic production levels due to various factors, including chip shortages, which continue to affect companies like General Motors. In fact, GM recently halted production at nearly all of its North American plants due to these shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
automotiveworld.com

Automotive’s evolution is dealerships’ opportunity

The decline of in-person business during lockdown added an extra dimension of urgency to an evolution in the automotive market that had begun long before the pandemic struck. COVID-19 has accelerated the shift towards online buying, while the rise of new leasing models is driving the transition from ownership to usership. Dealers know that they must adapt if they are to survive and thrive in this fast-changing market. Fortunately, the evolution of the automotive industry—particularly in financing—presents dealerships with a once-in-a-generation opportunity. They just need to seize it.
ECONOMY
sourcingjournal.com

Maximizing Margins: Making DTC a More Profitable Channel

With distribution channels shifting, shipping costs skyrocketing and consumer acquisition costs so competitive today, brands and retailers need to work smarter and more efficiently. Even brands that aren’t digitally native are following the direct-to-consumer playbook to boost speed and agility from the first click to the last mile. But DTC...
ECONOMY
@growwithco

How Three Startups Achieved Profitability

The founders of Bookshop.org, New Masters Academy and FitVine Wine on leveraging their unique positions in the marketplace to reach a coveted business milestone: profitability. Three tips for becoming a profitable business:. The founders of startups Bookshop.org, New Masters Academy and FitVine Wine count calculating the optimum cost structure for...
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy