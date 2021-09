In Philly, The Hoagie is how we eat lunch; it’s the cities version of the everyday sandwich. Listed below are a few of our staff picks for The Best Hoagies in Philadelphia. Snug family sandwich shop open since the '20s known for its cheesesteaks and a long list of subs. The hoagies are made Fresh Daily with the Freshest and Tastiest Ingredients. Address: 1165 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA.