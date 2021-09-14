CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
[Review] ‘Deathloop’ is a Glorious, Time-Bending Murder Puzzle

By Neil Bolt
bloody-disgusting.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkane pushes the boat out big time with Deathloop. Its latest carries itself with all the swagger of a developer that has perfected the modern immersive sim with the excellent Dishonored series, and the greatly underappreciated Prey. Somehow, Deathloop has more personality, style, and ambition than its precursors, and sharpens the familiar Arkane trappings to a fine point. In short, Deathloop is the ultimate Arkane game.

bloody-disgusting.com

TrustedReviews

Deathloop Review

Deathloop is one of the most innovative games from a major publisher that I’ve ever played, using the time loop mechanic to fantastic effect. With lots of clever puzzles and engaging combat, as well as a genius multiplayer element, this is one of the best games of 2021 yet. Availability.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Deathloop

Deathloop is a game that has had my close attention since it got announced last year. The aesthetic was gritty, yet fun at the same time. I found the short character sequences from the first trailer really interesting, and I needed to know more about these people. Originally missing the PlayStation 5 launch window, it was another victim of the many delays we saw last year due to the effects of the pandemic. However, even after another push back in May to a September launch, I never lost enthusiasm and waited eagerly for that moment that I’d finally get to play. The wait was certainly worth it, and my patience was rewarded. Arkane Studios Lyon has once again achieved brilliance with a title that takes things we recognize, evolving them in a way that feels challenging, yet still inviting.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mirror

Deathloop Review: Dead to rights, this weird, clever, murder puzzle is much more than a typical shooter

Deathloop is a time-bending, first-person shooter, murder puzzle. In Deathloop you are about to repeatedly live through a very bad, never-ending day. Developed by Arkane Studios who are best known for their smash hit supernatural, assassin shooter, Dishonoured. Deathloop takes the stealth, assassinations, approach on Dishonoured but cracks it all the way up.
VIDEO GAMES
#Visionaries Aleksis
gamepolar.com

‘Deathloop’ is an exhilarating, modern, time-bending mess

Alongside his manner, Colt picks up a wide range of weapons and ultra-high-tech artifacts that grant him particular talents and perks. There are Trinkets, that are small glowing gadgets that improve no matter gun they’re connected to, and Slabs, which give Colt — and his enemies — superhuman powers like invisibility, telekinesis and short-distance teleportation. As soon as collected, the Slabs are swappable in Colt’s loadout, they usually are typically tons of enjoyable.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Deathloop launch trailer serves up another look at time-bending gunplay

It’s been a long wait, but after multiple delays, that wait is finally over. Arkane’s Deathloop is launching this week on PlayStation 5 and PC, but before it does, Bethesda and Arkane have published what is likely the final pre-launch trailer for the game. The trailer depicts the rivalry between Deathloop‘s two main characters and even shows off a healthy amount of gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamezebo

Spelunker HD Deluxe [Switch] Review – War of Mine

The original Spelunker, made for 8-bit computers, is not an easy game. This port is also not easy. In fact, it’s downright cruel. There’s no softening of the source material here – ININ Games have basically added a 3D sheen to the nearly forty year old game, but left the underlying mechanics intact. Which is both admirable but also somewhat foolish.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Deathloop: How to solve the data cassette puzzle

As part of the Afternoon Delight Visionary Lead, you'll need to solve the Deathloop data cassette puzzle. Doing so will open Charlie and Fia's secret hideout, providing you with yet another way to kill both Deathloop Visionaries. The solution is randomised, but the way you solve it remains the same each time. With that in mind, let's get started.
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

Review: Deathloop Is a Unique Reflection on Time and History

A brilliant, nonlinear narrative. Superb voice acting and incredible chemistry between the main characters. Gameplay that welcomes stealthy approaches as much as it rewards (and punishes) more brazen ones. For those interested, it's a deep dive into some heady thinking about the nature of time and the relationship between the past, present, and future. For those who hate dying and having to start from the beginning, it may challenge your patience. A few crashes on PC, combined with a lack of manual saves, made for some extremely frustrating moments. Other reviewers invading my game as Julianna during the prerelease review period (I’ll never forgive you for what you did).
VIDEO GAMES
worldofreel.com

‘Blue Bayou’: Deportation Tale Filled With Overwrought Melodrama [Review]

Here is a film so on-the-nose and full of mucky sentimentality that Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” (09.17.21) stars Alicia Vikander and Chon himself as a married couple in small-town Louisiana whose lives get thrown into chaos when Chon’s character, Antonio, is snatched up by ICE due to his previously unknown issues with immigration.
IMMIGRATION
Digital Trends

Jump Into DEATHLOOP Now and Solve Its Timeloop ‘Murder Puzzle’

If at first you don’t succeed… die, die again. What a great tagline! It succinctly introduces the concept of Deathloop, a game that will see you constantly reliving the same day to find answers. There are certainly some great games coming down the pipeline, many of them included in the latest gaming deals, and Deathloop is one of them.
VIDEO GAMES
theplaylist.net

‘Saloum’ Is A Kinetic, Genre-Bending Revenge Story [TIFF Review]

Guns, gold bars, drug lords, military coups, folk heroes, tall tales, and ghost stories. Is there a 2021 film that gives more bang for the buck than Jean Luc Herbulot’s superb “Saloum”? This is not a case of “too much” movie, where the director and screenwriter thoughtlessly stuff as many ingredients into the pot as they can and hope the concoction doesn’t boil over. No one likes a mess on a hot stovetop. Happily, Herbulot knows what he’s cooking and how to treat his varied elements. His secret weapon is harmony, the key to any good genre stew, and real-world history aside, “Saloum” is very much the product of a diverse array of genre traditions: Western and action movies, and horror especially.
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“Best Sellers” – Raising Caine [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Best Sellers,” is the features directing debut of Lina Roessler working from the first produced feature script by Anthon Grieco. “Best Sellers is a fun, swiftly moving small tale that benefits enormously from having the venerable Michael Caine as its center. Lucy Stanbridge has inherited her father’s famous publishing house...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bloody-disgusting.com

Patrick Lussier Is Back Behind the Camera With ‘Play Dead’

Patrick Lussier, editor of Scream 1-3, New Nightmare, & Halloween H20, and director of My Bloody Valentine 3D, Drive Angry 3D, and the more recent Trick, is back behind the camera on his next horror entry. There are no details available, but Lussier teases production is underway on Play Dead,...
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World” – In the eye of the beholder [MOVIE REVIEW]

“The Most Beautiful Boy in the World” chronicles the early life of Björn Andrésen who had a pivotal role in Luchino Visconti’s 1971 film “Death in Venice.” At the time, much was made of Visconti’s world-wide search for a boy to play Tadzio, the obsession of middle-aged composer Gustav von Aschenbach played by Dirk Bogarde in the adaptation of Thomas Mann’s Death in Venice. When asked (repeatedly) what he was looking for in the subjective arena of young male beauty, he said he would know when he saw it. In a Swedish casting office, he found it in the face of Björn, barely 15 at the time.
MOVIES

