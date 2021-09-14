[Review] ‘Deathloop’ is a Glorious, Time-Bending Murder Puzzle
Arkane pushes the boat out big time with Deathloop. Its latest carries itself with all the swagger of a developer that has perfected the modern immersive sim with the excellent Dishonored series, and the greatly underappreciated Prey. Somehow, Deathloop has more personality, style, and ambition than its precursors, and sharpens the familiar Arkane trappings to a fine point. In short, Deathloop is the ultimate Arkane game.bloody-disgusting.com
