RXR refinances Brooklyn multifamily development with $143M loan
Greystone has arranged a $143,100,000 permanent loan for affiliate entities of RXR Realty to refinance 475 Clermont, a rental building in Brooklyn. The Greystone Capital Advisors debt advisory team, led by Drew Fletcher and Matthew Hirsch, served as exclusive advisor to RXR. The new 10-year, fixed-rate loan was provided by an affiliate entity of MetLife Investment Management and refinances a $125,000,000 construction credit facility from J.P. Morgan and People’s United Bank that was also arranged by Greystone in 2017.rew-online.com
