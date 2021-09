For her first appearance at the Met Gala, representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had to make a political statement. It was only right. And since she was at fashion’s glitziest night, surrounded by some of the most powerful and famous people in the world, what better medium to get her message out about taxing the rich than, well, to have it written in red on her dress? The Democratic-Socialist congresswoman wore a white gown by Brother Vellies, splashed with the political slogan across the back (the bottom curve of the “C” in “rich” nicely mirrors the tulle hem).

U.S. POLITICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO