CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

In the long shadow of 9/11

Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 8 days ago

Hard to believe 20 years have passed since the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In some ways, it’s hard to believe it happened at all. Planes smashing into buildings. One then the other. All caught by cameras. Large jets slamming into glass. Dizzying spirals of smoke. People jumping, falling, dying from the burning immensity of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. The towers collapsing. An apocalyptic storm of smoke, ash, dust, cascading in a rush through the caverns of New York’s streets.

www.timesenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

From election to COVID, 9/11 conspiracies cast a long shadow

Korey Rowe served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and returned to the U.S. in 2004 traumatized and disillusioned. His experiences overseas and nagging questions about Sept. 11, 2001, convinced him America's leaders were lying about what happened that day and the wars that followed. The result was "Loose Change," a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

The heroes of 9/11 — and long after

“There he is. My man! He never takes his eyes off the road.”. My brother was pointing out a Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority police officer standing at the mouth of the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel: Red hair, matching beard. Concentrated expression. Carefully watching every car — his stare intense. No one was getting by him.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ Spotlight

9/11: Two men shadowed by the events of that tragic day

“For most people it is a memorial site at the World Trade Center. But for me I have a story for each name. Martin Morales: He was building his house for his mom … Another friend of mine, he was jumping back in 2001 because he got his citizenship,” said Sekou Siby, who worked inside the kitchen at the Windows on the World restaurant at the top of the World Trade Center. He says he has spent every day since Sept. 11, 2001 understanding that life is a gift, precious, something that can be lost any day.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Independent

US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end

Twenty years ago, the 11th of September dawned as just a date. By midnight, it was 9/11, the staggering starting point for a new era of terror, war, politics, patriotism and tragedy.The U.S. marks the milestone anniversary Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the shadow of a frantic withdrawal from Afghanistan which fell to the same militant rulers who gave safe haven to the plotters of the 2001 attacks.“It’s hard because you hoped that this would just be a different time and a different world. But sometimes history starts to repeat itself and not in...
POLITICS
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick County young adults reflect on growing up in the shadow of 9/11

For young people like 15-year-old Gary Wright, a post-9/11 America is all they’ve ever known. They weren’t alive to marvel at how impossibly blue the sky was that morning or witness the tear-soaked vigils that glowed across the country after dark. They likely don’t remember the months that followed, when a surge of patriotism united a nation. Many were still in diapers when American soldiers made landfall in Afghanistan and then Iraq.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

POLING: Why people recall disaster fondly

Younger generations probably wondered about one aspect of the 9/11 commemorations last week. Paying honor to such a tragic day likely made sense to young adults who were children in the late summer of 2001. Shedding a tear, or experiencing a body-shaking shudder, from middle-aged and older adults likely seemed a proper reaction to youngsters born after Sept. 11, 2001.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Manhattan#Missing People#The World Trade Center#Pentagon#New Yorkers#American#National Anthem
WISN

Wisconsin woman gave ride to man she believes was Brian Laundrie

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Wisconsin college student and her boyfriend believe they gave a ride to a hitchhiker who turned out to be Brian Laundrie. Miranda Baker goes to UW-Oshkosh. She spoke with ABC News about her encounter with a man who she new believes was Laundrie while at Grand Teton National Park.
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy