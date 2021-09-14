In the long shadow of 9/11
Hard to believe 20 years have passed since the events of Sept. 11, 2001. In some ways, it’s hard to believe it happened at all. Planes smashing into buildings. One then the other. All caught by cameras. Large jets slamming into glass. Dizzying spirals of smoke. People jumping, falling, dying from the burning immensity of the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. The towers collapsing. An apocalyptic storm of smoke, ash, dust, cascading in a rush through the caverns of New York’s streets.www.timesenterprise.com
