For more than a few generations now, Intel has predominantly kept its standard stock cooler pretty much the same. And in fairness there was nothing wrong with that as in terms of a generic cooling solution, it was certainly decent enough for the vast majority of people who didn’t require anything more potent. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, an image has leaked online suggesting that with the upcoming leak of Alder Lake-S, Intel is going to give it’s stock cooling solutions a whole new makeover!

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO