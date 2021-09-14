CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

China's landmark #MeToo case returns to court but protests suppressed

NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice on Tuesday stopped people outside a Beijing court from showing their support for Zhou Xiaoxuan, the former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV who became the face of the country's #MeToo movement.Sept. 14, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Bystanders Harass Chinese Woman Going Public in #MeToo Case

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman was shoved by antagonistic bystanders as she headed to court Tuesday in one of the few remaining #MeToo cases from a tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. Zhou Xiaoxuan, a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, became the face of the country's #MeToo...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Violent protests erupt in Melbourne as government shuts down all construction work over vaccine mandates

Fresh protests erupted in Melbourne as thousands marched on Tuesday against a recent government order shutting construction sites for two weeks until workers get at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.Nearly 2,000 protesters took over streets at peak traffic hour, according to news agency Reuters. Some of those in the crowd damaged cars including police vehicles, and set off flares, reported local media.The demonstrators included not just construction workers, but also many who opposed mandatory vaccines against Covid-19. Local media reports said protesters chanted: “F**k the jab.”Aerial views of the protests shared on social media showed streams of...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Police#Protest Riot#Chinese#Cctv
US News and World Report

Chinese Court Rules Against #MeToo Plaintiff

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Beijing court late on Tuesday ruled against the plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese sexual harassment case, saying there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, a decision likely to deal a blow to China's #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan, 28, in a series of social media posts in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtvbam.com

Chinese #MeToo plaintiff heads back to court for what could be last time

BEIJING (Reuters) – The plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese #MeToo case headed into a second closed-door hearing in Beijing on Tuesday in what she said could be her last time in court in her lawsuit against a prominent state TV host. Prior to entering the court, which was surrounded by...
CHINA
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
Washington Post

Beijing court dismisses landmark #MeToo case as authorities censor discussion

A Beijing court on Tuesday dismissed a case filed by Zhou Xiaoxuan, whose sexual assault allegations against a prominent television host helped kick-start China’s burgeoning #MeToo movement, while censors moved quickly to shut down backlash to the decision. In a setback to a movement already under pressure from an official...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Major China #MeToo Case Involving CCTV Anchor Rules Against Plaintiff Due to ‘Insufficient’ Evidence

A Chinese court ruled late Tuesday against the plaintiff in one of China’s most prominent #MeToo cases on the grounds that there was “insufficient” evidence to support her claims. The ruling is a clear setback to China’s still-fledgling #MeToo movement, despite new developments recently that seemed to indicate it was picking up steam. In 2018, Zhou Xiaoxuan, 28, accused prominent CCTV anchor Zhu Jun of groping and kissing her against her will four years prior while she was working for him as an intern — a case that went viral after she sued him for damages. Zhu has denied the charges. Zhou has...
CHINA
Washington Post

Alibaba accuser facing lawsuits as China #MeToo backlash builds

An employee of e-commerce giant Alibaba whose allegations of sexual assault forced a reckoning over workplace harassment is facing potential lawsuits as backlash against China’s #MeToo movement grows following a string of high-profile cases over the summer. Chinese #MeToo advocates celebrated a win in early August when an Alibaba executive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FBI director says new probes into China launched 'every 12 hours'

The FBI is opening counterintelligence investigations into China as often as every 12 hours, Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing. "There is no shortage of dangers to defend against," Wray said in his opening statement, pointing to the agency's efforts to combat foreign and...
FOREIGN POLICY
NBC News

Demanding U.N. action, a man's hunger strike focuses attention on Cuba

Nacho Rocha, 61, said it's been 26 days since he has eaten anything. He’s on a hunger strike demanding the United Nations grant him a meeting, so he can address the issue of human rights in Cuba. “Physically, I’m exhausted, really exhausted,” Rocha said. The only thing he’s consumed since...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Dutch activists lose ethnic profiling case, vow to appeal

A Dutch court ruled Wednesday that border police can use ethnicity as one of the criteria for selecting people for checks at the border, a legal defeat that rights activists immediately vowed to appeal.The decision came in a case brought against the government by two citizens, backed by rights groups, who argued that they were singled out for checks by officers from the country's Marechaussee police force because of the color of their skin.Lawyers told the court that in the case that one of the plaintiffs, Mpanzu Bamenga, a city councillor from Eindhoven who was born in Congo ...
SOCIETY
legalnewsline.com

Hoboken's climate change case sent back to state court over defendants' protest

TRENTON, N.J. (Legal Newsline) – A New Jersey federal judge has sent climate change litigation back to state court. It’s the latest decision to do so, despite the insistence by defendants like Exxon and Chevron that the cases – products of alliances among government officials and private lawyers seeking a percentage of the recovery – raise questions more suited for federal jurisdiction.
TRENTON, NJ
The Independent

German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

Senior politicians in Germany expressed shock over the weekend killing of a young gas station clerk who asked a customer to wear a face mask, and they warned Tuesday against the radicalization of people who oppose the country's pandemic restrictions.A 49-year-old German man was arrested in the fatal shooting of the clerk Saturday in the western town of Idar-Oberstein. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder. Authorities said the man told officers he acted “out of anger” after being refused service for not wearing a mask while trying to buy beer.“He further stated during interrogation that he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

NBC News

203K+
Followers
29K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy