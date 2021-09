The University of South Florida is the fastest-rising university in America over the past decade, public or private, according to U.S. News and World Report (U.S. News) 2022 Best Colleges rankings released today. For the third consecutive year, USF ranks as one of the nation’s top 50 public universities. Over the past 10 years, USF has risen 48 spots among public universities from No. 94 to No. 46, and 67 spots among all universities (public or private), from No. 170 to No. 103, which represents a greater climb than any other university in the country.

