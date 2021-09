These tacos range from strange to "not for the faint of heart." While I love Mexican food, the only connection some of these tacos have to Mexico is the tortilla shell. Would you try a tripe taco? If you don't know what tripe is, you'll find out a little further down in this article that it's probably not your cup of tea. That's on the extreme side, but for someone who lived in a border-state (Arizona), even a tuna salad taco is a strange enough filling to make the list. Check out the spots in Buffalo and surrounding below that offer up the strangest tacos in Western New York:

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO