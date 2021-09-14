CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Updates to Xbox App on Windows 10 PCs Let You Stream Console Games From the Cloud or Your Home Console

By Xbox Wire
GIZORAMA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsole gamers know that for the most part gaming has been tied to one spot in the home – maybe in the living room on the TV, maybe a game room where you and your friends fire up your Xbox console. I know there are times when you can’t play when you want to, like when someone else called dibs on the TV or you’re traveling and didn’t bring your console along. Or maybe you don’t own an Xbox console at all but want to experience it with your friends on the device most convenient to you. So today, we’re opening up new possibilities for you to remotely play console games on your Windows 10 PCs (or later) with updates to the Xbox app, including support for:

gizorama.com

