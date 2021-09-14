CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

PRESS PASS: Hanging with the Huskies

By Cody Tucker
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEKALB, Ill., -- I must admit, this is one of my favorite features we do on this site. Because I remember what it was like to simply be a fan. I wanted to know what the stadium looked like, how the crowd looked and what unique things television cameras weren't showing?

laramielive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Arkansas Online

Red Wolves belted by hungry Huskies

SEATTLE -- Hurt. One could see it in Coach Butch Jones' face as he stood outside Arkansas State's locker room late Saturday evening. It wasn't so much the result itself, a 52-3 road beating from a Washington team that had scored just 17 points in its first two games. Rather,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Laramie Live

3 keys to beating the Huskies

LARAMIE -- Northern Illinois didn't win a single game in 2020. The Huskies' defense gave up nearly 40 points per game in those six losses. When your offense is averaging just under 25 points an outing, that's going to equate to some long Saturday afternoons. That's all a distant memory...
LARAMIE, WY
Idaho Mountain Express

Wolverines hang tough, but can’t hang on

After taking a one-point lead into halftime of Friday night’s game, the Wood River High School varsity football team ran out of gas and ran out of answers as the Mountain Home Tigers milked the fourth quarter to top the Wolverines 18-7 in Hailey. In what looked to be a...
HAILEY, ID
wyo4news.com

Cowboys battle Huskies in football this morning

September 11, 2021 — The Wyoming Cowboys will battle the Northern Illinois Huskies this morning in DeKalb, Illinois. Both teams are coming off thrilling, come from behind victories. Wyoming defeated Montana State 19-16 in Laramie last Saturday, while Northern Illinois was a 22-21 road winner at Georgia Tech. The Cowboys and the Huskies scored with less than a minute to play in their games to register the wins.
DEKALB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Pass#Television#Hanging#American Football
northernstar.info

Huskies rally stalls against Cowboys

DeKALB — The Huskies had a potential program-record comeback swiped away by a late touchdown by the University of Wyoming Cowboys, losing 50-43 in their home opener Saturday. Down by 26 points with 6:03 left in the third quarter, the Huskies rattled off 27 unanswered points to take a 43-42...
DEKALB, IL
kvsc.org

Huskies Drop Third Straight in Washington

The Pacific Northwest was not kind to St. Cloud State. After a promising 4-0 start against the GLIAC, SCSU flew out West to face the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. In 4 games, they went 1-3. The road trip wrapped up Saturday night against Seattle Pacific University. The Falcons hopped out...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGAB AM 650

LOOK: Pokes vs. Huskies

DEKALB, Ill., -- Wyoming moved to 2-0 on the young season with a wild 50-43 victory over Northern Illinois Saturday in DeKalb. Quarterback Sean Chambers -- for the second straight week -- led the Cowboys on a long game-winning drive. Xazavian Valladay sparked the 10-play, 75-yard possession with an 18-yard run. Isaiah Neyor hauled in a 30-yard pass that put the visitors in business at the Huskies' four.
DEKALB, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eureka Times-Standard

Fortuna Huskies rushing, passing secure homecoming victory

Running back Logan Miranda ran for 108 yards while quarterback Coltyn Corning connected with six receivers Friday night during Fortuna High’s homecoming 35-13 win over Kelseyville. Miranda racked up the three-digit yard count on 16 carries and also took the ball deep into enemy territory on two catches, one returning...
FORTUNA, CA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Hit the Road to Battle Beavers

The Highland football team looks to start a winning streak tonight when they travel to Wilton to take on the unbeaten Beavers. The Huskies got back to .500 last week with a dominating 48-20 win over the Columbus Wildcats on the road. Highland controlled things from the opening kick, leading 28-0 at half. Connor Grinstead was perfect through the air at six of six for 150 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one each to Luke Miller, Jaden Schmid and Logan Bonebrake. Brenton Bonebrake had 17 carries for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Grinstead also led the Highland defense with eight and a half tackles. Luke Miller had an interception and Peyton Yeggy a fumble recovery for the Huskies. For the year, Grinstead is eight of 17 for 233 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. His favorite target is Logan Bonebrake with six catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground Brenton Bonebrake has 22 carries for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Grinstead leads the Highland defense with 18 and a half tackles.
FOOTBALL
kciiradio.com

Huskies Prevail in Five Set Slugfest

It was a happy ride home from Packwood for the Highland volleyball team on Thursday when they picked up a Southeast Iowa Super Conference win with a five set victory over Pekin. Set scores in the north division clash included 22-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-9, and 15-9. Sarah Burton led the...
SPORTS
northernstar.info

Huskies dominated by Jackrabbits

DeKALB — The South Dakota Jackrabbits defeated the Huskies in a 2-0 victory on Friday with the Huskies allowing twenty one shots and six corners. Early in the contest, the Jackrabbits were able to share the ball and create for others, which led to a lot of early looks and shot opportunities.
COLLEGE SPORTS
northernstar.info

Huskies claim Lewang Cup in win

DeKALB — An offensive second half flurry leads NIU to a 4-0 Lewang Cup victory over the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers for their fourth straight win and third by way of a shutout. “It was the first game of the season where we were playing for a trophy,” head coach...
DEKALB, IL
Laramie Live

Gear up for Wyoming Gameday: Wyoming vs. Ball State

LARAMIE -- Two games, two last-minute comeback wins. That's the Cowboys' story so far in 2021. For Ball State, its season started with a 10-point home victory over FCS Western Illinois. Last Saturday, the Cardinals' eight-game winning streak came to a crashing halt with a 44-13 blowout loss to Penn State in front of 105,000-plus in Happy Valley.
WYOMING STATE
Jonesboro Sun

Huskies overwhelm Red Wolves

SEATTLE — Defensive issues surfaced again Saturday for Arkansas State as the Red Wolves ventured to the Pacific Northwest for their first road game of the season. And this time, ASU was unable to generate enough offense to stay in the game. Washington shook off its offensive woes of the...
ARKANSAS STATE
kciiradio.com

Huskies Run Wild On Knights in Win

The Highland football team put on a show for the home crowd in Riverside Friday, beating visiting North Cedar 33-13 to collect their second win of 2021. Highland led 13-7 after one quarter on the strength of a pair of first period touchdowns, but the Knights would find the equalizer in the second frame, sending the game to the locker room tied at 13. The second half belonged to the Huskies as they outscored the Knights 20-0 to pull away for the win.
FOOTBALL
Lakefield Standard

Chargers sweep Huskies

For the second time in three nights, the Class AA No. 4 JCC volleyball team hosted a top-ranked team. After losing 3-1 to Class AAA No. 1 Marshall Tuesday, JCC was swept by Sioux Falls Christian, a No. 1 team from South Dakota, Thursday. Set scores were 25-17, 25-14 and...
SPORTS
northernstar.info

Michigan run game stomps Huskies

ANN ARBOR — The 25th ranked University of Michigan Wolverines were too much for NIU, running roughshod over the Huskies 63-10 Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines combined for eight rushing touchdowns on the day, scoring on all but two drives. Michigan sophomore running back Blake Corum had 125 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Senior running back Hassan Haskins and freshman running back Donovan Edwards each had two.
MICHIGAN STATE
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy