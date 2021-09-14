PRESS PASS: Hanging with the Huskies

The Highland football team looks to start a winning streak tonight when they travel to Wilton to take on the unbeaten Beavers. The Huskies got back to .500 last week with a dominating 48-20 win over the Columbus Wildcats on the road. Highland controlled things from the opening kick, leading 28-0 at half. Connor Grinstead was perfect through the air at six of six for 150 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one each to Luke Miller, Jaden Schmid and Logan Bonebrake. Brenton Bonebrake had 17 carries for 244 yards and four touchdowns. Grinstead also led the Highland defense with eight and a half tackles. Luke Miller had an interception and Peyton Yeggy a fumble recovery for the Huskies. For the year, Grinstead is eight of 17 for 233 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. His favorite target is Logan Bonebrake with six catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground Brenton Bonebrake has 22 carries for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Grinstead leads the Highland defense with 18 and a half tackles.

FOOTBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO