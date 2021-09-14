CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Openings and Hurricane Relief

By Kelly Massicot
myneworleans.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida impacted almost everyone in southeast Louisiana. (Kelly here) As someone with friends getting married very soon, I know that the closure of not only New Orleans and surrounding areas, but also of local bridal boutiques has hit brides especially hard. These boutiques house the dream dresses of many local brides and seeing them opening back up, we’re sure, made the must-have list for after the storm for many. Additionally, several bridal boutiques are doing their part to help the community with donations going to different relief funds for Hurricane Ida.

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Metairie, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#The Bridal Boutique#Town Country Bridal#Town Country#Wedding Belles

Comments / 0

Community Policy