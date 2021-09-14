Openings and Hurricane Relief

Hurricane Ida impacted almost everyone in southeast Louisiana. (Kelly here) As someone with friends getting married very soon, I know that the closure of not only New Orleans and surrounding areas, but also of local bridal boutiques has hit brides especially hard. These boutiques house the dream dresses of many local brides and seeing them opening back up, we’re sure, made the must-have list for after the storm for many. Additionally, several bridal boutiques are doing their part to help the community with donations going to different relief funds for Hurricane Ida.