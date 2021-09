The Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees approved their annual budget in a lengthy meeting yesterday. Assignment reporter Chris Fleischman breaks down the busy agenda…. The Copper Mountain College Board of Trustees resumed in-person meetings yesterday with a full agenda. The meeting included a presentation about the new Virtual Marketing Internship, which is seeking local small business partners to work with college interns as they use their social media skills for business marketing. As part of the college’s ongoing 20th Anniversary celebration, the Board honored the legacy of Glenda Case, Professor Emeritus, who was in attendance. Later, Faculty Association President Jeffrey Haig voiced his concerns about the lack of salary raise for faculty and classified employees in the proposed budget, noting the added responsibilities for faculty and staff during the pandemic. Many in attendance stood and applauded Haig’s comments until Board President Liz Meyer gaveled the meeting to order. Although Trustee Greg Gilbert voted no to show his support for staff and faculty, the Board ultimately voted to pass the fiscal year’s budget.

COLLEGES ・ 11 DAYS AGO