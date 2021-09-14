CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

VCCS graduates restoring power after Hurricane Ida

By Jim Babb
vccs.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe don’t have all the details and personnel are still in the field. But we’re told that graduates from Southside Virginia, Mountain Empire, and Wytheville Community Colleges are among the army of volunteer power line workers who responded after Hurricane Ida tore a path of destruction across the Gulf Coast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic and northeast. More than one million customers were left without power in Louisiana alone.

www.vccs.edu

