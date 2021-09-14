Republican Women’s Club holds legacy reception

The Fayette County Republican Women’s Club recently held its second-annual Legacy Reception to commemorate the anniversary of the Women’s Right to Vote. Keynote Speaker for the event was Jo Ann Davidson who has achieved a distinguished record of public service during her career. She was the first woman Speaker of the Ohio House from January 1995 through December 2000. Davidson formed her own consulting firm, JAD and Associates. The Jo Ann Davidson Institute has been a successful program of preparing women for leadership over the years. Davidson spoke on the history of the Suffrage Movement and the importance of women in effective government.