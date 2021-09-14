CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, OH

Republican Women’s Club holds legacy reception

By Record Herald
Record-Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fayette County Republican Women’s Club recently held its second-annual Legacy Reception to commemorate the anniversary of the Women’s Right to Vote. Keynote Speaker for the event was Jo Ann Davidson who has achieved a distinguished record of public service during her career. She was the first woman Speaker of the Ohio House from January 1995 through December 2000. Davidson formed her own consulting firm, JAD and Associates. The Jo Ann Davidson Institute has been a successful program of preparing women for leadership over the years. Davidson spoke on the history of the Suffrage Movement and the importance of women in effective government.

www.recordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Fayette County, OH
Government
City
Fayette, OH
County
Fayette County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#S Club#Women S Club#The Ohio House#Jad#Associates#The Suffrage Movement#Ohio Campaign#State School Board

Comments / 0

Community Policy