Oil Extends Gains For Third Day On Fears Of Supply Disruptions

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

Oil rose for a third day Tuesday to hover near a six-week high, as energy firms brace for another storm just weeks after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.8 percent to $74.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $70.94.

