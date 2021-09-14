Testing and certification of refurbished medical equipment
Medical electrical equipment such as MRIs, anesthesia machines, surgical equipment, scanning systems, patient monitors and other types of products are a significant investment for any healthcare organization. Refurbished medical equipment, devices that are reconditioned and made comparable to new products, are becoming a realistic option for the industry given their lower costs. In fact, many original equipment manufacturers are increasingly focused on refurbishing equipment, which in turn is pushing growth of the market.www.massdevice.com
