Ohio man sentenced to 20 years for planned attack on Toledo synagogue
(JTA) — A federal court sentenced an Ohio man to 20 years in prison for planning deadly attacks on a Toledo synagogue. Damon Joseph of Holland, a Toledo suburb, had pleaded guilty in May to providing material support to a terrorist organization and attempting to commit a hate crime. Along with the prison term, the U.S. District Court in Toledo sentenced Joseph on Monday to a lifetime of supervised release.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
