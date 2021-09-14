One Dead, Four Seriously Injured After Rolette County Crash

(Rolette County, ND) -- One person is dead and four are seriously injured after a Rolette County crash. Investigators say the driver, Nathan Yoder, was attempting to pass a vehicle on Highway 281 Monday morning that was trying to turn left and collided with another vehicle. The 44-year-old attempting to pass was killed. His three passengers, Elizabeth Yoder and two juveniles, and the driver of the other vehicle involved, Charles Vondal Jr, were seriously injured.