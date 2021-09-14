CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

15 Best Cream Blushes For A Dewy, Natural Flush + Expert Application Tips

MindBodyGreen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Every beauty fan has their desert island makeup product. Mine? It's 100% blush. Even on days I don't wear a stitch of makeup, I'll still sometimes catch myself swirling a peachy number on my cheekbones. Blush breathes life into your complexion, adds dimension to your visage, and exudes a joyful energy (especially now). Let's be honest: How can you not shoot yourself a grin after glazing your cheeks in taffy pink?

www.mindbodygreen.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Expert tips on how to wear bright colors this fall

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Thinking of...
APPAREL
Byrdie

The Experts' Guide to the Best CeraVe Products

Pricing: $–$$ Best Known For: Affordable skincare products with highly effective formulas that feature a unique combination of three ceramides. Most Popular Products: Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Facial Cleanser. Fun Fact: CeraVe's name is a nod to the three essential oils that are found in every single one of its...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theeverygirl.com

Everything You Need to Know About Eyebrows and Eyebrow Makeup, Once and For All

Figuring out how to apply foundation, pick out the right bronzer shade, conceal blemishes and dark circles, apply eyeshadow—these are some of the first lessons you learn when you get into makeup, and they’re all fairly simple or self-explanatory. But arguably the most important thing to learn that isn’t all that easy? Shaping, grooming, and filling in your eyebrows. We asked the experts everything about shaping and grooming your brows, which products to use, and if a more permanent solution might be right for you. Read on—your eyebrow makeup will never be the same.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

3 Everyday Foods That Can Boost Collagen In The Skin, According To This Top Derm

When it comes to glowing, youthful skin, it’s all eyes on collagen. Just about everything we do in healthy aging skin care can, on some level, be traced back to the structural protein. It’s why nighttime treatments contain actives like retinol or glycolic acid, as those can stimulate a collagen response. Or why experts rave about vitamin C serums, as they can synthesize production and protect your current cells. And why in-office treatments—like red light therapy, lasers, and peels—have collagen boosting benefits.
SKIN CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Dempsey
vivaglammagazine.com

The Best Fall 2021 Blush Shades for Brunettes

As you know, applying the right shade of blush can add life to your face. At the same time, it can also accentuate your cheekbones. For this reason, it is vital that you understand which blush shades will work on your skin tone and hair color. For now, we will share some of the best fall 2021 blush shades for brunettes.
MAKEUP
MindBodyGreen

Is Your Nail Polish Actually Vegan? How To Tell + 11 Lacquers That Fit The Bill

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It’s no secret clean nail polishes are commanding the market, with gorgeous shades, long-wear formulas, and salon-quality finishes. Now, you can find silky-smooth formulas that are 5-free, 10-free, 12-free—nail polish has quickly become a game of let’s race to 100! (We joke, of course, as the “no-list” for polish ingredients is actually not that long; see here for the ingredients you should watch out for.)
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

I'm A Plastic Surgeon: This Is What I Recommend If You Have Thinning Hair

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Anthony Youn, M.D., may be a board-certified plastic surgeon, but he prefers long-term recommendations for skin longevity (hence, the holistic in his professional title) over "quick" fixes under the knife. In fact, it's his personal goal to keep patients out of the operating room: He does perform surgery on a select bucket of patients, sure, but only as a last resort. Until then, he likes to stick to proactive measures and less-invasive treatments—so, naturally, his recommendations for thinning hair align with this holistic philosophy.
HAIR CARE
The Guardian

Ten of the best night creams

I never understood why you needed a cream specifically for night-time. “Surely it’s much of a muchness,” I thought. My day and night rituals followed the same mantra that I apply to “day” and “night” makeup – ie, no different. I just put more on. A subtle slick of mascara became lashings of the stuff, a hint of blush stretched from the cheek to the side of the eye, a barely there dab of colour on the lips becomes impenetrably opaque… While I’m unrepentant about my makeup ritual (it works!), I have changed tack on my night-time regime. And the reason is this: your skin behaves differently at night, so you need skincare that works accordingly. Which is why night creams, moisturisers and serums make total sense. When you sleep your cortisol levels – aka your stress hormones – drop and your skin goes into repair mode. It then begins to produce enzymes to restore damaged cells and boost moisture levels. A good cream goes a long way to facilitate this process. But choose wisely; not all of them are worth the jar they come in. Yes, you need well-formulated, intensely moisturising products – contrary to popular belief, unless you have incredibly dry skin, they don’t all have to be very heavy – but beyond that a decent night routine should also incorporate actives, such as retinols and acids. They aid cell renewal, polish and plump your skin – while you sleep and you’ll notice the difference in the morning.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Skin Tones#Olive Skin#Beachplease#Ilia Multi Stick Blush#Multi Stick#Fyi#Han Skincare Cosmetics
MindBodyGreen

Type 4 Hair: Our Full Guide To Caring For Coily Hair (+ Loads Of Expert Tips)

As all curly hair girls know, finding and catering to your curl type is of the utmost importance. The tools, products, and techniques that give you the exact bounce and shape you’re looking for will change depending where you fall on the curl spectrum, which can range from type 2 to type 4 (what we’ll be discussing here). Additionally, care and styling tips are further influenced by other hair traits such as porosity, thickness, scalp type, and oh how the list goes on.
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

Your Guide To Cuticle Care: How To Cut Them Safely + 10 Other Expert Tips

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Your cuticles—tiny little pieces of skin that they are—wield so much power over your nail health. That's because those cuticles have a special purpose (more in a moment) for keeping your claws healthy and strong: Neglect your cuticles, and chances are your nails also appear brittle and cracked, if not irritated; pamper the skin with the tips below, and your nails will naturally look high-gloss and strong.
SKIN CARE
Beatrice Daily Sun

All-natural cleaning tips that really work

Rather than build a collection of detergent and antibacterial sprays in the cupboard under your kitchen sink you may be surprised to find that there are some great natural solutions already sitting in your fridge or pantry.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

The Beauty Of Connection: Why People Love Bonding Over Beauty Tips

One of the things I love most about beauty is how it helps us connect—both with ourselves and others. We've talked before about how taking care of your skin or hair can help you get in touch with yourself, your priorities and needs, and how you view yourself. But it's also a conduit for community and relationships: We can bond over beauty rituals, learn how to care for ourselves through those around us, and connect with complete strangers on topics both frivolous and serious.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
MindBodyGreen

A Hairstylist's Guide To Pull Off The Sleek Wet Hair Look—Because It's Not Easy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. For a style meant to emulate an effortless rinse-and-go, the wet hair look is arguably one of the most difficult to grasp. You need enough slick to achieve that high-gloss shine without teetering over into greasy territory; and you need enough flexibility to fashion tousled, grungy-slash-beachy strands with enough hold to eliminate frizz.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Philips series 5000 HC5632 review: A convenient hair clipper for a quick, easy cut

The global pandemic has taught us many new skills – not least how to lunge for the last pack of toilet rolls as if entering a rugby tackle – but one unexpected skill many men have picked up is how to execute a reasonably proficient DIY hair cut using one of the many hair clippers available.At the height of lockdown clippers sold out everywhere and the Philips Series 5000 HC5632 hair clipper (£50, Boots.com) was one of the most sought after – and it remains popular even now barbers are back in action. But is this all-singing, all-dancing, feature-packed clipper...
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

The 6 Timeless Items You’ll Love This Fall (And Every Fall After)

Fall is upon us, and alongside the cool breezes and warm bevvies come two of our favorite words: sweater weather. After the commotion of summer, this season comes like a breath of fresh air. Fall invites us to slow down, get cozy, and reconnect to our deeper intentions, which may have been buried in the sand during those summer months.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Baggy Jeans for Relaxed and Stylish Dressing This Fall and Beyond

Gen Z has declared skinny jeans to be over, and they’re not the only ones ready to welcome the next denim trend. We’re feeling the super baggy styles that are giving us mid-’90s IDGAF vibes, and the comfortable look has been seen on everyone from her royal highness Rihanna to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner. When styling the dramatic look, you can keep it sexy with a crop top or mini cardigan as has been worn by Bella Hadid, or stick to the basics like Katie Holmes and pair wide jeans with a simple tank and sneakers. A loose-fitting button-down completes...
APPAREL
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy