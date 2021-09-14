CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Robert Griffin III tweets about Washington's need for quarterback depth

By Bryan Manning
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Griffin III had one of the greatest individual seasons in the Washington Football Team’s franchise history. The 2012 NFL offensive rookie of the year burst onto the scene and helped lead Washington to seven consecutive victories en route to an NFC East title in 2012. Griffin completed almost 66% of his passes for 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Griffin also rushed 815 yards and seven touchdowns.

washingtonfootballwire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Robert Griffin III makes weird Jameis Winston crab legs jokes after big game

Jameis Winston threw five touchdown passes as the New Orleans Saints lit up the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s season opener. In spite of this, Robert Griffin III couldn’t stop making jokes about crab legs. Griffin sent a series of tweets after Sunday’s game joking about how Winston was going...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Robert Griffin III puts pair of SEC standouts atop Week 3 Heisman Trophy rankings

A pair of SEC quarterbacks have gotten off to strong starts this season, and they appear to be emerging as the early front-runners to win the Heisman Trophy. Through 3 weeks, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral have been impressing. That’s why former Heisman winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III has Young and Corral in the top 2 spots in his latest Heisman rankings, which he shared on Twitter on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Robert Griffin III is still training, would be open to a return to D.C.

Despite ESPN signing former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III to a multi-year deal to be a college football and NFL analyst, Griffin says he’s still training with the hopes of a return to the gridiron. “First and foremost for me, I still want to play,” Griffin III said on an...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
Person
Colt Mccoy
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Nfc East#Espn
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy pulls off ultimate cowardly move

Every football fan understands that there is a thing called “coach speak.” For Chicago Bears fans, that particular aspect of Matt Nagy has been a little tougher to figure out at times. Nagy has been more secretive and less direct with his answers over the years, leading Bears fans to...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Dolphins can replace Tua Tagovailoa with

With Tua Tagovailoa exiting Sunday’s game with a rib injury and perhaps facing some missed time, here are three replacement options for the Dolphins. In the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bils, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off after taking a hard hit. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the second-year signal caller suffered bruised ribs with an MRI coming Monday.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy