Um, Simone Biles’s Met Gala Dress Weighed Almost 90 Pounds & Took Over 6,000 Hours to Make

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than 24 hours after Simone Biles turned heads on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, the 24-year-old Olympian stepped up her fashion game for the 2021 Met Gala. Biles attended the prestigious event on Monday evening in New York City, where she walked the carpet and stairs of the Met in a custom AREA x Athleta look designed by Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk of Area. She paired the stunning dress with statement earrings by Fred Leighton.

