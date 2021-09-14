Old School RuneScape promotes now-launched player mod after originally blocking its release

As of now, Night in the Woods is out now on iOS only as a premium release for $5.99. As usual, the mobile price is a lot lower than the PC and console price. Night in the Woods is listed for $19.99 on Nintendo Switch on the eShop right now. If you’d like to get it on iOS, you can buy Night in the Woods here on the App Store. As of this writing, there is no news on an Android version. If an Android release pops up today, I’ll update this story. If you are planning on picking up and experiencing Night in the Woods on iOS, head over to our forum thread here to discuss the port and the game. For now, I’m ready to head back to Possum Springs to experience it all again. Have you played Night in the Woods before or will you be jumping into it for the first time on iOS?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO