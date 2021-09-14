CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old School RuneScape promotes now-launched player mod after originally blocking its release

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been very interesting this past week to watch Jagex pivot away from a decision to forbid high-definition mods in Old School RuneScape to actively promoting one. Originally, the studio posted a notice saying that it was changing its third-party modding rules to forbid HD mods, as Jagex was working on one itself. But after the outcry from fans of one mod in particular, RuneLite HD, Jagex sat down with the modder and ultimately reversed its decision.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

