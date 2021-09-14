CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

By Johnny Parlay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZDPD_0bvgborE00

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) Sunday in Week 2 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Heinz Field. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Steelers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

: All Week 2 odds and lines

The Raiders claimed a thrilling 33-27 overtime victory against the visiting Baltimore Ravens Monday night. QB Derek Carr connected with WR Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:38 remaining in OT for the game-winner.

Las Vegas cashed as a 3-point underdog and also profited +145 money line bettors. The Under (50.5) looked good after three quarters as the Raiders trailed 17-10, but 27 combined points in the final 9:18 of regulation was a relief to Over backers.

Carr, who engineered three game-tying drives in the fourth quarter, threw for 435 passing yards with 2 TD.

Pittsburgh also won as an underdog in Week 1, stunning the host Buffalo Bills 23-16 Sunday. QB Ben Roethlisberger (188 passing yards, 1 TD) rallied the Steelers from a 10-0 deficit by steering scoring drives on their first four possessions of the second half.

Pittsburgh took the lead for good – at 13-10 – when Roethlisberger hit WR Diontae Johnson for a 5-yard TD pass with 11:19 to go in the fourth quarter. LB Ulysees Gilbert’s defensive touchdown on a 9-yard return of a blocked punt with 9:45 remaining pretty much sealed the victory.

Pittsburgh was a 6.5-point underdog and paid off more than 2-1 on the money line, hitting at +232. The Under (47.5) wasn’t really threatened.

Raiders at Steelers odds, spread and line

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 10:21 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Raiders +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Steelers -240 (bet $240 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Steelers -5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)
  • Total (O/U): 47.5, Over -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Under -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 1-0
  • ATS: Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 1-0
  • O/U: Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 0-1

WIN YOUR FANTASY FOOTBALL LEAGUE!

For 25 years, TheHuddle.com has been helping fantasy players just like you win. This year, it’s your turn! Custom player rankings, tools and more to give you the edge over your competition.

Use code SBW21 to take 20% OFF a new subscription. Join now!

Raiders at Steelers head-to-head

The Raiders lead the all-time series 16-13, which includes a 3-3 postseason record. They covered four in a row vs. the Steelers with the O/U going 2-2.

The Raiders claimed a 24-21 upset as 10.5-point underdogs Dec. 9, 2018, in Oakland in their last meeting with Under 51 hitting.

The Steelers won the previous matchup, 38-35 at home Nov. 18, 2015, but failed to cover as 6-point favorites.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @JohnnyParlay11 on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage. This information is for entertainment purposes only. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any content.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Decision On QB Marcus Mariota

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly made a tough decision on quarterback Marcus Mariota. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are placing the veteran quarterback on the injured reserve list. Mariota suffered a quad injury during the Raiders’ opening weekend win over the Baltimore...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Make Surprising Cut On Monday

We’re just days away from the start of the 2021 NFL season but teams are still tweaking their rosters a but. For the Las Vegas Raiders, those tweaks have led to a surprise cut on Monday. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders waiving second-year linebacker Tanner Muse. And...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Raiders Wide Receiver Reportedly Requested His Release

A notable wide receiver is officially on the open market this Tuesday. In a surprising turn of events, the Las Vegas Raiders have released John Brown. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Raiders actually released Brown because that was his request. It’s unclear what went on behind the scenes in Las Vegas.
NFL
FanSided

How are the Broncos and Raiders the last two undefeated teams in the AFC?

As the NFL rounds out Week 2 of the season, the only two remaining undefeated teams in the AFC are the Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders, How?. Yes, it has only been two weeks into the 2021-22 NFL season but if we’re being honest, no one expected that the only teams in the AFC without an ‘L’ on their record going into Week 3 would be the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders. Well, those are the facts. Now, how did we get here?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Pittsburgh#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Wr#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Raiders 1 0#Sportsbookwire#Bearswire#Falconswire#Lionswire#Raiderswire
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five things to know about the Steelers' Week 2 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders

The Steelers will welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Heinz Field for their home opener Sunday on the North Shore. Here are some things to know about the AFC West foe coming off an impressive victory over Baltimore. Derek Carr looks locked in. The veteran quarterback has probably had more...
NFL
journaldemocrat.com

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders meet at Allegiant Stadium for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game is televised on ESPN. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Raiders odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Merced Sun-Star

AFC award is nice, but Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby already ‘locked in’ on Steelers

Maxx Crosby made his presence felt in the Las Vegas Raiders’ 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener at Allegiant Stadium on Monday. Crosby finished with two sacks, two tackles for loss and six tackles and on Wednesday was named the AFC defensive player of the week — the second time he’s earned the conference’s weekly defensive award and third overall (special teams).
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (ankle) ruled out vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Jacobs will not play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the Las Vegas Raiders will have to beat one of the league’s scariest defenses without their RB1. That’s according to Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who announced the team’s decision Friday afternoon. It shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Jacobs...
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 2 vs the Las Vegas Raiders

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Raiders lead, 16-13 Last: Raiders Win, 24-21 (Dec. 9, 2018) Home Steelers lead, 8-5 Last: Steelers...
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Getting acquainted with the Steelers’ Week 2 enemy, the Las Vegas Raiders

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around the 1-0 Raiders roll into Heinz Field for the Steelers’ home opener. We know all about Derek Carr and Maxx Crosby, but who else should be a concern to the Men of Steel? This question and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts, Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the upcoming opponent for the Black-and-Gold. On the latest episode of KYE, Mike and Geoff welcome Matt Holder of SB Nation’s Silver and Black Pride.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Why the Steelers WILL defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills were considerable favorites before they fell to the Steelers on Sunday. Will the national media change their mind about the decline of the Men of Steel and can the Steelers beat the visiting Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday? One BTSC podcaster definitely thinks that it is a given. Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike. Beck helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 offseason and beyond.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
70K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy