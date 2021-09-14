First look: Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers odds and lines

The Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) Sunday in Week 2 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Heinz Field. Below, we look at the Raiders vs. Steelers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Raiders claimed a thrilling 33-27 overtime victory against the visiting Baltimore Ravens Monday night. QB Derek Carr connected with WR Zay Jones for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:38 remaining in OT for the game-winner.

Las Vegas cashed as a 3-point underdog and also profited +145 money line bettors. The Under (50.5) looked good after three quarters as the Raiders trailed 17-10, but 27 combined points in the final 9:18 of regulation was a relief to Over backers.

Carr, who engineered three game-tying drives in the fourth quarter, threw for 435 passing yards with 2 TD.

Pittsburgh also won as an underdog in Week 1, stunning the host Buffalo Bills 23-16 Sunday. QB Ben Roethlisberger (188 passing yards, 1 TD) rallied the Steelers from a 10-0 deficit by steering scoring drives on their first four possessions of the second half.

Pittsburgh took the lead for good – at 13-10 – when Roethlisberger hit WR Diontae Johnson for a 5-yard TD pass with 11:19 to go in the fourth quarter. LB Ulysees Gilbert’s defensive touchdown on a 9-yard return of a blocked punt with 9:45 remaining pretty much sealed the victory.

Pittsburgh was a 6.5-point underdog and paid off more than 2-1 on the money line, hitting at +232. The Under (47.5) wasn’t really threatened.

Raiders at Steelers odds, spread and line

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 10:21 a.m. ET.

Money line: Raiders +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Steelers -240 (bet $240 to win $100)

Raiders +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Steelers -240 (bet $240 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Raiders +5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Steelers -5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Raiders +5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Steelers -5.5, -110 (bet $110 to win $100) Total (O/U): 47.5, Over -110 (bet $110 to win $100) | Under -110 (bet $110 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick'em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

ML : Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 1-0

: Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 1-0 ATS : Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 1-0

: Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 1-0 O/U: Raiders 1-0 | Steelers 0-1

Raiders at Steelers head-to-head

The Raiders lead the all-time series 16-13, which includes a 3-3 postseason record. They covered four in a row vs. the Steelers with the O/U going 2-2.

The Raiders claimed a 24-21 upset as 10.5-point underdogs Dec. 9, 2018, in Oakland in their last meeting with Under 51 hitting.

The Steelers won the previous matchup, 38-35 at home Nov. 18, 2015, but failed to cover as 6-point favorites.

