"They Always Say We Have Easy Groups" - Pep Guardiola and Rodrigo Preview Man City's Champions League Group Stage Campaign

City will embark on their eleventh straight Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening, when they face RB Leipzig in Matchday one of this years competition.

The Blues are looking to go one step further then they did last time, after Manchester City suffered a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto.

However, the Premier League Champions must successfully overcome a potentially challenging three months, if they are to qualify for the knock-out stages of the competition.

Pep Guardiola's side will begin their Group Stage campaign at home to RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening, with the German club having dumped Manchester United out of the competition last season.

Manchester City will also face Paris Saint Germain in Group A, with the the French heavyweights having been beaten by the Blues in the semi-finals last season. Belgian side Club Brugge make up Manchester City's Champions League Group.

Asked about what he thought of Manchester City's Champions League Group, midfielder Rodri said, "They always say we have easy groups, now we have a very tough group and we're going to show the same level. We're going to go for it."

"Tomorrow we have the first step. I think the first games are the most important so we can follow a good road into the group and if we can win the first two or three games that would be perfect because we can then relax a little bit but it isn't going to be easy."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also spoke about the club's difficult opponents, as he said, "The group stage is difficult, Leipzig are always complicated. What we have seen from them, the philosophy of their club, the Red Bull philosophy with young, dynamic players who play narrow in all sense."

"One step at a time. Tomorrow is Leipzig, it is so important to start well, especially at home. When you have such a tough schedule, people go with the national teams and come back injured, and have to recover for a long time, you have to think about it day by day."

