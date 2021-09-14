CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Priti Patel

Police chiefs’ association set to pull out of pay review system

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08581b_0bvgbCVk00
(Nick Ansell/PA) (PA Archive)

The head of a group of high-ranking police officers has accused the Government of failing the service as he laid out plans to withdraw from a pay review system and take legal action over pensions.

Paul Griffiths, president of the Police Superintendents’ Association, told members on Tuesday that the organisation will withdraw from the pay review system and there are plans to mount a challenge against it.

He told members he was “staggered and saddened” to report that the PSA will take legal action against the Government over changes to police pensions.

Beginning his keynote speech, Mr Griffiths accused the Government of “failing officers and staff”, despite claims that the police service is valued.

Under current plans, NHS staff will receive a 3% pay increase, and firefighters and local government workers will get 1.5%, while police officers who earn more than £24,000 will get nothing.

Mr Griffiths said: “We hear that colleagues in the NHS, local authorities and fire service are to receive an uplift, something we applaud. Yet that leaves the police as clear outliers for reasons we cannot fathom.

“No-one enters policing to get rich. It is a vocation and a career that provides challenge and demands sacrifice like no other – something clearly demonstrated amidst the pandemic.

We no longer see the value of our involvement, which has no bearing whatsoever on the decisions made regarding pay

“However, with very few employment rights, it is essential that police officers have fair and transparent processes in place to determine their pay, and that they have a clear voice within this.

“The Government direction on public service pay has overridden these processes, making decisions around pay in advance of the evidence it requests from stakeholders right across the service.”

Normally, the independent Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) gathers information from various groups including those representing officers as well as the Home Office, before recommending what pay levels the Government should set.

However this year, amid fears over spending during the pandemic, the PRRB was not allowed to give recommendations.

The Police Federation, which represents more than 130,000 officers from the rank of constable to chief inspector, has already announced it will withdraw from the process, with chairman John Apter branding the system “inherently unfair”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P17YP_0bvgbCVk00
John Apter (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Griffiths said: “Currently, we have no procedural justice when it comes to pay and police officers are not being heard.

“It is for this reason that I can announce today that the Police Superintendents’ Association is withdrawing from the PRRB process.

“We no longer see the value of our involvement, which has no bearing whatsoever on the decisions made regarding pay.

“We are in liaison with other staff associations over options to challenge what we see as a clear violation of the agreed independent process.”

He also outlined plans for the PSA to take legal action against the Government over changes to pensions which it says leave thousands of officers needing to work longer to receive less.

The association will also back employment tribunals in support of female officers who work part-time on the basis of potential future sex discrimination due to the changes.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who would normally attend the event in Stratford-upon-Avon in person, instead sent a pre-recorded video message, saying she needed to be in London to vote in Parliament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zQ9P_0bvgbCVk00
Priti Patel (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

She said: “The pandemic deepened the disparity between public and private sector wages – many private sector workers lost jobs or saw their wages seriously reduced.

“This meant the Chancellor could not justify an across-the-board pay increase for public sector workers.

“He asked the advice of the pay review bodies, proposing to raise pay in the NHS but pause pay rises elsewhere in order to protect jobs.

“This pandemic is something we have never experienced before – a truly seismic event which has affected many sectors and employers across the entire economy.

“It has meant even tougher choices than usual. None of us wanted to be in this situation.”

Speaking at the conference earlier on Tuesday, Britain’s most senior police officer, Dame Cressida Dick, said officers, who do not have industrial rights, need a pay review system in which they can have confidence.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner told delegates: “For all the police officers who continue to put themselves in harm’s way, who have served the public loyally and steadfastly throughout the pandemic, who have been injured assaulted or abused.

“All the police officers who wake up each day or get ready each night to protect people, to save lives, to prevent crime, to tackle perpetrators, not knowing what the day will hold, and for their families – for all of you, I do believe police deserve a pay rise.

“And they deserve a fair system for calculating it. One in which people who cannot withdraw labour or work to rule can have confidence.”

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds, who attended the conference, called the pay freeze “shameful”.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Dorset Police Fed: Pay review body 'not fit for purpose'

The organisation representing police officers in Dorset has branded the government's pay review body "not fit for purpose". Dorset Police Federation chair James Dimmack made the comments after the Police Superintendents' Association (PSA) announced its withdrawal from the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB). Mr Dimmack said the association's announcement was...
INSTAGRAM
Arkansas Online

Internal review: Little Rock police chief discriminated against fired officer

An internal city of Little Rock email released by court order Monday claims that Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey and two other police officials racially discriminated and retaliated against an officer earlier this year, resulting in his termination. On Friday, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ordered the city...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Metropolitan Police#Economy#Tribunals#Psa#Nhs#Prrb#The Home Office#The Police Federation#Parliament
The Independent

Police chief and entire force quit 'unexpectedly' in Missouri town over pay and resources

A police department in Missouri has had all of its police officers resign, according to reports.Kimberling City Police Department has been severely impacted by all of its police officers quitting the force. A total of five officers handed in their notices; three officers, a sergeant and the chief of police.Craig Alexander. the former chief, reportedly told the town’s mayor that he wanted a new challenge and for development when he quit on 23 August. He is said to be going to work for the Branson West Police Department.The other officers gave reasons that ranged from a shortage of qualified...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Dwayne Francis: Police officer racially profiled Black school worker during stop, watchdog finds

A Black school worker has welcomed the police watchdog’s ruling that he was racially profiled during a police stop and search in May 2020.Dwayne Francis complained after being detained waiting in his car for a post office to open on his way to work.The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) opened an investigation and found that one of three Metropolitan Police officers breached “standards of equality and diversity”.Two others who were found to have breached standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity.The three officers asked the 32-year-old to get out of his vehicle in Lewisham, south London, placed him...
SOCIETY
newschain

Body of murdered teacher went undiscovered for hours after her death

The body of a murdered teacher was not found until hours after she was attacked, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Superintendent Luke Marks said there was a “short delay” in finding the body of Sabina Nessa, 28, after she was killed on Friday evening at Cator Park in Kidbrooke south-east London, because it was “not on the main walkway”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers share letter threatening schools with legal action over Covid jabs given without parental consent

Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...
EDUCATION
RiverBender.com

Various Health Care Fraud Schemes Results In Charges Involving Over $1.4 Billion In Alleged Losses

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Department of Justice announced today criminal charges against 138 defendants, including 42 doctors, nurses, and other licensed medical professionals, in 31 federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in alleged losses. The charges target approximately $1.1 billion in fraud committed using telemedicine (the use of telecommunications technology to provide health Continue Reading
WASHINGTON STATE
Laredo Morning Times

'Leave No Traces' Review: Police Brutality Triggers a Chain of Systemic Corruption in This Solemn Polish Procedural

“Leave No Marks” would be a more apt translation from the Polish title of “Leave No Traces,” referring as it does to a horrifying command from one police officer to another, heard early on in this marathon fact-based drama: “Hit the stomach so you leave no marks, not on the back.” They’re in the middle of administering a merciless, unprovoked beating — a hard rain of combat boots and handheld batons — to a very soft target in 18-year-old student Grzegorz Przemyk, holding nothing back but acute physical evidence of their ire, even as the victim’s stunned best friend looks on. Those missing marks, or traces, are only the first deception in the state’s protracted, punishing efforts to disprove what they know really happened, and Jan P. Matuszyński’s film unravels the conspiracy with earnest, exhaustive fury.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I’m worried sick’: Hundreds of vulnerable people waiting months to join relatives they depend on in UK

Syed and Fahad Hussain live 3,800 miles apart, but the brothers speak on the phone at least five times a day. “I’m trying all day to keep talking to him,” says Syed, 32, a British national living in Hayes, west London. “I’m very scared that he could take any step – even end his life or something.”Fahad, 34 suffers from severe depression and anxiety. He lives alone in Karachi, Pakistan, and relies on money transfers from his brother and his wife, Agnieszka TabaczyÅska, a Polish national, to survive. Racist abuse Fahad experienced while studying and working in Austria for five...
HEALTH
Ozarks First.com

Kimberling City police chief and several officers submit resignations; cite pay issues and new job opportunities

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – The Kimberling City police chief and several officers have submitted their resignations from the police department due to new opportunities and current pay rates. According to the Kimberling City administration, Police Chief Craig Alexander submitted his resignation on August 23. Alexander is accepting another position and...
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
Vindy.com

Liberty police chief asks for contract, pay increase

LIBERTY — The chief of police in Liberty is asking the township trustees to grant him a three-year contract and hourly rate increases, according to a letter he sent to the trustees. Chief Toby Meloro was first appointed to the position in 2018. He is paid $50.11 per hour. Meloro...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
KAKE TV

Know Your Rights: Chokeholds & no-knock warrants for federal officers

More than a year after police brutality protests gripped the nation, the Department of Justice is tightening restrictions on federal officers. "That's reform," says Professor Michael Birzer of the WSU School of Criminal Justice. "And it's unfortunate that we have to do this reform because somebody's life was taken or multiple people's life was taken."
WICHITA, KS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy