Guild Wars 2’s next End of Dragons elite spec reveal is the Revenant’s Vindicator

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArenaNet has officially taken the wraps off the Guild Wars 2 Vindicator this morning – that’s the End of Dragons elite spec for the Revenant. “The Kurzicks and Luxons were bitter enemies,” the brief trailer says, referred to the two factions in Classic Guild Wars: Factions, “but their greatest champions, Saint Viktor and Archimorus, united to help slay Shiro the Betrayer at the cost of their own lives. Vindicators call upon the strength of their legendary alliance, channeling both heroes’ skills to devastate their enemies and protect their allies. They use greatswords to deliver massive attacks and crush foes by leaping straight into battle instead of dodging.

