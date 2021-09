Perhaps no band in history has been able to spin so much gold out of utter chaos than Fleetwood Mac. The obvious example of this phenomenon was Rumours, the 1977 smash song cycle detailing the romantic complications among the five members. Ten years later, Tango In The Night brought the band back from a five-year recording hiatus in a haze of infighting and personal problems. Needless to say, the album contained four top 20 singles and went three times platinum in the United States.

