CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Major Link Soccer: Jose Mourinho hits 1,000 games as manager

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since Santos met Seattle. While it’s only been a couple of weeks since I asked Dave Clark of Sounder At Heart about the Sounders, he gave some more insight for fans who might not be familiar. Leagues Cup look at the Seattle Sounders for Santos Laguna fans - FMF State Of Mind.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

FIFA 22 player ratings: Ronaldo bumped out of top two, Messi still No. 1

EA Sports has released the first batch of its player ratings for FIFA 22, announcing the top 22 ranked players in this year's edition of the game. As is usually the case, some of the ratings that have been meted out by EA have sent ripples through the gaming community as favourite stars climb, drop and swap rungs on the ladder.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Greg Vanney
The Independent

Arsene Wenger feels ‘very responsible’ for Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey’s injuries

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he feels “very responsible” for Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere’s injury issues during his time as Arsenal manager.The Frenchman believes that the introduction of a VAR system has brought added respect for attacking players.He explained that that may mean fewer injury problems for “more technical” players.“I see more positivity. Before there was more kicking and I must say the media allowed that,” Wenger told The Telegraph of changes to football in recent years.“The VAR has brought more respect for the offensive game. Sometimes the more technical guys were kicked. Why? It was not very encouraging. We have moved forward from that.“We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes. When I look back at players like [Jack] Wilshere, [Aaron] Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.”Wenger is now Chief of Global Football Development for Fifa and has been heavily criticised for his plans for biennial World Cups.He left Arsenal in 2018 before the end of his contract, bringing to a close a 22-year tenure at the club that brought three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mls Cup#Leagues Cup#The Seattle Sounders#La Galaxy
chatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: La Masia adds female players.

Seattle Kraken fans attending games at Climate Pledge Arena will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the area. COVID-19 vaccination to be required for Climate Pledge Arena events | king5.com. Spectators over the age of 12 will need to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a...
MLS
chatsports.com

Major Link Soccer: Carli Lloyd’s final club match moves to Philly

Over 100 clubs to receive resources and training to create greater inclusivity. USL Announces LGBTQ+ Inclusivity and Anti-Racism Training for Academy and Super Y League. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs format is set, featuring 14 teams total across the Eastern and Western Conferences (top seven teams each). MLS announces Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs schedule | MLSSoccer.com.
MLS
sounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USA comes back against Honduras

With just one game under his belt as Atlanta United head coach, Gonzalo Pineda is still very much navigating an adjustment period. Atlanta United look to kickstart Gonzalo Pineda era against Orlando City SC. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down eight rulings after Week 23 of the 2021 season,...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Sir Alex Ferguson leads the tributes to 'outstanding' Jose Mourinho as the Roma boss is inducted into the LMA's Hall of Fame 1000 club ahead of landmark game in the dugout

Sir Alex Ferguson has hailed Jose Mourinho as 'one of the managerial greats' after the Portuguese was inducted into the LMA's Hall of Fame 1000 club. Mourinho, who has enjoyed a varied and trophy-laden career in the dugout, will take charge of his 1000th game on Sunday night when Roma host Sassuolo in Serie A.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'I was a child': Jose Mourinho apologises to Sassuolo for sprinting down the touchline 'like a 14-year-old' while celebrating Roma's last-gasp winner in his 1,000th game as a manager - just like he once did for THAT Porto goal at Old Trafford

Old Trafford, Futebol Clube do Porto, José Mourinho, Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio, A.S. Roma, Stephan El Shaarawy, Alex Ferguson, Serie A. Jose Mourinho said he feels like a 14-year-old kid again after Roma scored a winner in the dying minutes against Sassuolo to ensure he marked his 1,000th game as a manager with a victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch Jose Mourinho replicate famous Porto vs Man Utd celebration as Roma get last-gasp winner in 1,000th game as boss

IN Jose Mourinho's 1,000th game as a manager, he replicated the ecstatic celebrations that introduced him to the world 17 years ago. It was at Old Trafford where his Porto team stunned Manchester United with a late Champions League winner that led to Mourinho racing down the touchline, revealing to us all his trademark brand of fiery jubilation.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy