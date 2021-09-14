CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

U.S. Ex-Presidents Bush, Clinton, Obama Band Together to Aid Afghan Refugees

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Three former U.S. presidents - Republican George W. Bush and Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - have banded together behind a new group aimed at supporting refugees from Afghanistan settling in the United States following the recent American withdrawal ending 20 years of war. The former leaders and...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Joe Biden Declares “New Era Of Relentless Diplomacy” In First Speech As President To UN: “Bombs and Bullets Cannot Defend Against Covid-19”

Joe Biden declared a “new era of relentless diplomacy” in his first speech as president to the UN General Assembly, as he tried to show that the U.S. was turning the page on what he called an “era of relentless war” and focusing on international crises like climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic. The major cable and broadcast networks covered the speech in New York, with a number of commentators noting the differences between Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, who at time took a more transactional view of longtime U.S. alliances. “As we close this era of relentless war, we are...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX2Now

Where Afghan refugees are headed in the U.S. by state

(NEXSTAR) – The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states. California is projected to take more arrivals than any other — more than...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

State Department partners with aid group welcoming Afghan refugees to U.S.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday that the State Department is partnering with Welcome.US, an aid group helping to welcome and support Afghan refugees who fled their country for the U.S. Why it matters: The partnership is part of the Biden administration's Operation Allies Welcome, which involves the processing...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Trump Aides Aim to Build GOP Opposition to Afghan Refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — As tens of thousands of Afghan refugees fleeing the Taliban arrive in the U.S., a handful of former Trump administration officials are working to turn Republicans against them. The former officials are writing position papers, appearing on conservative television outlets and meeting privately with GOP lawmakers —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
marylandmatters.org

Coalition Launches Effort to Help Resettle Afghan Refugees; Hogan Urges Aid

A coalition of political, religious and business leaders, joined by numerous large companies and advocacy organizations, on Tuesday launched an effort to help Afghan evacuees resettle in the United States. The new group, called Welcome.US, seeks to engage the American public in welcoming Afghan refugees in a multifaceted effort, Cecelia...
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

Former President Bush likens U.S. extremists to foreign terrorists

Violent extremists in the U.S. and abroad are "children of the same foul spirit," former President George W. Bush said in his speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. "There's little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home," he continued. The former president...
POTUS
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla Leads Colleagues in Calling on President Biden to Continue Safe Relocation of Afghan Refugees to the United States

September 8, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) led 25 of his Senate colleagues in calling on President. Biden to continue the safe relocation of Afghan refugees, parolees, evacuees, and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants currently residing in third...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Bill Clinton
Reuters

Special Report: Backers of Trump's false fraud claims seek to control next elections

Sept 22 (Reuters) - One leading candidate seeking to become Georgia’s chief elections official, Republican Jody Hice, is a Congressman who voted to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win in the hours after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Hice had posted on social media earlier that day: “This is our 1776 moment,” referencing the American Revolution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Iranian president taunts Biden, Trump in United Nations speech

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday took sharp aim at the U.S. in a speech before the United Nations, saying America’s pledge to end wars is hollow because Washington is using sanctions as a mechanism of war. In pre-recorded remarks from Tehran, Mr. Raisi lashed out at President Biden and...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Cvs Health Corp#Walmart Inc#Reuters#Democrats#Americans#Airbnb Inc#Afghans#Taliban#Republican#Democratic#Microsoft Corp#Starbucks Corp
AFP

US Senate leader urges Biden to end 'hateful' Haitian expulsions

Democratic US Senate leader Chuck Schumer urged President Joe Biden on Tuesday to end mass deportations of Haitian migrants, with the White House facing a firestorm of criticism over its buckling immigration system and the apparent abuse of refugees. Border patrol agents are struggling to stem a massive influx of undocumented migrants, thousands of them from Haiti, in a mounting crisis described by one Republican senator as a "monumental disaster" for the Biden administration. US Customs and Border Protection has said the "majority" will be expelled under Title 42, a policy from Donald Trump's administration that stopped most arrivals at the southern border on the grounds that migrants could spread Covid-19. "I urge President Biden... to immediately put a stop to these expulsions, and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border," Schumer said on the Senate floor.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
AFP

Deported Haitians angry after US sends them back to Port-au-Prince

Migrant families sent back to Haiti by the United States after attempting to enter the country from Mexico are angry at their treatment and fearful of returning back home to a life punctuated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants had been temporarily suspended by Washington after a devastating earthquake hit the Caribbean nation last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians crossed into the country from Mexico and found themselves stranded for days in Texas under a bridge spanning the Rio Grande river, blocked from moving onwards. Washington began sending back members of this group on Sunday, with three flights full of Haitian nationals landing in the capital Port-au-Prince after taking off from Texas hours earlier.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy