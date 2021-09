WORCESTER, Mass. -- Junior setter Wren Macaulay (Lake Orion, Mich.) posted a career-high 43 assists and four service aces with six digs in the University of New Hampshire volleyball team's 3-1 victory at Holy Cross in non-conference play on Wednesday night at the Hart Center. The set scores were 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-22. The Wildcats improve to 4-3 overall after the win, while the Crusaders drop to 1-7 overall on the young season. UNH has now won three of the last four matches, after starting the season with a 1-2 record.

13 DAYS AGO