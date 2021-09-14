CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Travis Kelce joined Manning brothers' 'MNF' broadcast and hilarity ensued

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSep. 14—This wasn't an audition, but Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just might have a future in broadcasting. Peyton and Eli Manning had alternate coverage of the Ravens-Raiders "Monday Night Football" game on ESPN2, and Kelce joined the brothers for part of the broadcast. It was wonderful and there was...

