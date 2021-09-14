Andy Cohen Claps Back At Trolls Who Questioned His Parenting

Bravo Daddy Andy Cohen has been around since the inception of housewives. And for that, we as fans will always remain indebted to him. After all, he was the man who started it all. But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t face his fair share of criticism. For years now, fans have accused him of being too soft on housewives at reunions. He even faced backlash for giving his beloved dog away after the birth of his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen .

But parenting does seem to suit Andy well. He’s now a doting father and takes many opportunities on Watch What Happens Live to talk about the joy of parenting his son. But not everyone on social media can be as appreciative of his love for parenting. As reported by Page Six , Andy recently shared a screen shot of a DM he received from a troll on his Instagram .

The troll wrote, “You should try and be a better person for your son.” Andy actually took the time out of his busy day to respond, “What am I doing wrong?” Said troll clearly was not prepared to hear from Andy himself and wrote back, “Oh wow didn’t expect a response. I was just being a troll. You’re doing fine. Sry.”

Andy kept is classy and shot back that he is “indeed a real person” and suggested the user stop trolling people. I’m glad Andy shared the screen shot, so he can show others what celebrities have to deal with on social media. Say what you want about Andy, but I think he seems like a fantastic dad.

Luckily, Andy had plenty of friends come to his defense in the comments. Shahs of Sunset star and mother Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi commented, “Yessss Andy!!!” Southern Charm’ s Shep Rose added, “That is patently insane. And not even a little surprising. We are so screwed.” He even added a face palm emoji to get his point across.

Two former Real Housewives of Dallas stars weighed in with their support too. Stephanie Hollman commented, “I love you. You are an amazing person and father. Never listen to the trolls.” Tiffany Moon added, “I too have fallen victim to engaging with trolls. Just remember that they only try to tackle you when you’ve got the ball. Sending hugs from Dallas!!” She ended with a kissy face emoji.

Sounds like Andy has a lot of champions in his corner. Which let’s face it, is crucial when it comes to parenting. Even if you’re rich and famous, it truly takes a village. Even if that village is just online supporters.

