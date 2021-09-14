CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Phoebe Waller-Bridge May Become the New Indiana Jones

By ScreenCrush Staff
 8 days ago
The truth of the matter is that Harrison Ford is 79 years old. He’ll be 80 by the time Indiana Jones 5 opens in theaters next summer. He can’t keep doing this forever. It seems all but certain that this will be his final appearance as Indiana Jones. But it seems all but certain the franchise will continue without him, either with a new actor replacing Ford as Indy or perhaps with a new character inheriting the franchise in some way.

arcamax.com

Harrison Ford resumes filming for Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford has resumed filming on the new 'Indiana Jones' movie. The 79-year-old actor - who stars as the titular daredevil archaeologist in the big screen franchise - sustained a shoulder injury in a choreographed fight scene at Pinewood Studios back in June and had been out of action for almost three months as a result.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

RUMOR: Indiana Jones May Get REPLACED with a Female Lead After Indiana Jones 5?

With Indiana Jones 5 said to be Harrison Ford’s last outing as the famed adventuring archeologist, could Lucasfilm already be planning to “pass the torch” to a new character introduced in the film?. That’s the rumor, according to the Daily Mail UK. According to their insiders, the new female sidekick...
MOVIES
uncrazed.com

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Exits ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ Reboot

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has exited Amazon’s new series ‘Mr & Mrs Smith‘ – based on the 2005 film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 36-year-old’s exit comes amid creative differences with co-star and series creator, Donald Glover. The pair previously worked together in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story‘ and allegedly remain friends despite Waller-Bridge’s separation from the new show.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Departs ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith’ TV Series Co-Starring Donald Glover

Earlier this year, it appeared that even though the world is seemingly falling apart around us, there was a bit of hope that society may recover when Amazon announced plans for Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Donald Glover to team up to star in a new TV adaptation of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” Two of the creative minds behind some of the decade’s best TV series (“Fleabag” and “Atlanta,” respectively) combining forces? Yes, please! Alas, 2021 giveth and 2021 taketh away, as one of those two folks has departed the series.
TV SERIES
Harrison Ford
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Kathleen Kennedy
Shia Labeouf
'Indiana Jones 5' and 'Ant-Man 3' Reportedly Facing Major Setbacks

Production on Indiana Jones 5 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has reportedly hit a snag due to an illness spreading among the crews in England. Both Disney films are being shot at the historic Pinewood Studios. Up to 50 people have been asked to leave the set after a norovirus outbreak. Norovirus is a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Next ‘Indiana Jones’ May Have A New Lead

2022 promises another installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in 1981, and the fourth movie, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, released back in 2008. The series’ lead actor, Harrison Ford, has been with the series that whole time, but now rumors abound that a new face will take the reins: that of Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Harrison Ford May Have Found His Successor as Everyone’s Favorite Archaeologist Indiana Jones

Could Phoebe Waller-Bridge be the next Indiana Jones? The Fleabag creator will star alongside Harrison Ford in the 5th Indiana Jones installment, expected in 2022. With this being Ford’s last adventure as the archeologist, rumors abound that Waller-Bridge could replace him as Indiana Jones. If she does, she would be the first female lead in the series since its inception in 1981.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Indiana Jones 5 and Ant-Man 3 Sets Reportedly Hit Hard by Norovirus Outbreak

The last few months have been challenging for many movie productions with numerous stops and starts, shut downs, travel bans and more, but the shooting of Indiana Jones 5 has had more than its fair share and it doesn't seem to be out of the woods yet. It has been reported that filming has been disturbed once again on the archaeological adventurer's latest outing thanks to a norovirus outbreak. Considering there are still a number of crew members missing due to positive Covid tests, the only saving grace is that none of the film's stars seem to have been affected, meaning that filming has at least been able to continue in some fashion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centralrecorder.com

Indiana Jones 5 Could Be A Female!

The future of Indiana Jones could look radically different in the future. The iconic character, immortalized by Harrison Ford, could be female moving forward. Here’s what’s going on. ‘Indiana Jones 5’ In The Works. Ford has had the opportunity to play the role of Indiana Jones five times now, but...
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Indiana Jones 5 Filming Derailed AGAIN by Norovirus

The latest Indiana Jones film feels cursed. Filming on Indiana Jones 5 and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been derailed yet again due to an outbreak of norovirus, according to reports. From MovieWeb…. There have reportedly been 50 people sent home after contracting the virus, which causes vomiting and...
MOVIES
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
