Penguin Computing Awarded $68M to Provide HPC Capabilities to DoD
FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 — Penguin Computing, Inc., a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. and leader in high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has been awarded two contracts totaling $68M from the Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program (DoD HPCMP) to deliver Penguin Computing’s TrueHPC supercomputing platform, plus managed services and high-performance storage, to the Navy DSRC and AFRL DSRC sites.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0