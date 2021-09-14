Mount Airy Festival Celebrates All Things Mayberry

The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival, Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown. The town, which served as inspiration for Mayberry on “The Andy Griffith Show,” embraces that role with a variety of events. There are autograph sessions with actors from the show, trivia contests, a celebrity dinner at the local country club, live music, and tours of the Andy Griffith Museum and Andy Griffith Playhouse.