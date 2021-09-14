CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy Festival Celebrates All Things Mayberry

pilot.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival, Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown. The town, which served as inspiration for Mayberry on “The Andy Griffith Show,” embraces that role with a variety of events. There are autograph sessions with actors from the show, trivia contests, a celebrity dinner at the local country club, live music, and tours of the Andy Griffith Museum and Andy Griffith Playhouse.

www.thepilot.com

Comments / 1

Related
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Airy, NC
Government
City
Mount Airy, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Griffith
Person
Margaret Kerry
Person
Jim Nabors
Person
Clint Howard
Person
Don Knotts
Person
Betty Lynn
Person
Karen Knotts

Comments / 0

Community Policy