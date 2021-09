Few locations feel as decadent as a bar on the roof of a hotel. OK, maybe a pool on the rooftop is even better, but a bar is awfully close. In the heart of Washington, D.C.’s capitol district you’ll find the Conrad Hotel — a luxe Hilton property with excellent views of the top sights in Washington. While the property opened in 2019, Covid-19 quickly shut things down, including the Summit rooftop bar. Fortunately, the venue recently reopened — with staff in masks even though the venue is fully outdoors — and the cocktails, beer, and wine are flowing again.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO