The Kachina will serve as the Coyotes new primary logo. GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes announced today a complete rebrand and business transformation focused on the club's commitment to impact, inclusivity, and innovation. As part of the rebrand, the club will change its primary logo back to the tremendously popular Kachina logo and reintroduce the white Kachina jersey for the Coyotes away uniform. The Coyotes will continue to wear their black Kachina jerseys for most home games during the 2021-22 NHL season except for eight games when the team will wear its red Coyotes head jerseys.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO