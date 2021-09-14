CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Motorcyclist stopped in traffic on Franklin County highway is rear-ended and killed

By Kim Bell, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 14—FRANKLIN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon when he was rear-ended while stopped in traffic on Highway 47 in Franklin County. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Eddie D. Jacobs, 62, of Union, Missouri. Jacobs was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Highway...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

One taken into custody after traffic stop in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is taken into custody for being suspected of driving under the influence, fifth offense Saturday in Monroe County. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, 41-year-old Vernon Washington of Richland Center was taken into custody by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post Saturday at 2:11 a.m.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
KOEL 950 AM

A Traffic Stop on Highway 20 Yields 3 Arrests

Buchanan County authorities have arrested three young men from Boone, on illegal drug charges, after they were pulled over on Highway 20, just southwest of Independence. The Buchanan County Sheriff stopped a vehicle shortly after 8:30pm Saturday (Sept. 18), on Highway 20, on the southwest edge of Independence. During the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
advertisergleam.com

Around the County - One killed in Highway 75 wreck

A two-vehicle wreck in Albertville left one dead and two more injured. At 5:52 a.m. on Monday morning, Fred Clifford Daugette, 60, of Albertville, was traveling south on Alabama Highway 75 in a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder when he crossed the center line and struck Dennis Hilburn III, 19, of Albertville, who was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling north, according to Albertville Police chief Jamie Smith.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
CBS Sacramento

Lodi Man, 58, Killed In Stockton Motorcycle Crash

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in Stockton Monday morning. The crash happened along N. Wilson Way, south of E. McAllen Road and near the Oakmoore Golf Course. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 7 a.m., the motorcyclist and a 2008 Chevy Silverado were involved in an accident. The motorcycle rider has died from his injuries, officers say. Officers have not released the name of the rider, but he has been identified as a 58-year-old man from Lodi. No other information about what may have led up to the crash has been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Coroner Identifies Passenger Killed In Wrong-Way DUI Crash On Highway 99

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A coroner has identified the person killed in a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence near Elk Grove. On Thursday at around 2:40 a.m., Elk Grove police were pursuing a stolen car that was reportedly being driven by the suspect, 34-year-old Jacob McPherson of Sacramento, on Calvine Road east of Power Inn Road. McPherson reportedly drove onto southbound Highway 99 going the wrong way, and authorities called off the chase, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just minutes later, McPherson drove head-on into a car at the Stockton Boulevard on-ramp, officers say. McPherson and his passenger were taken to the hospital for major injuries. The passenger—identified as Derrick Deion Simpson, 48—was later pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered major injuries but was expected to survive. McPherson was suspected of driving under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash. He faces charges of felony DUI causing death, gross vehicular manslaughter, felony evading, possession of stolen property, and driving a stolen vehicle.
ELK GROVE, CA
fox26houston.com

Pile-up on I-10 EB in Austin County stops traffic for miles

HOUSTON - A pile-up has shut down I-10's eastbound lanes near the Sealy area on Monday afternoon. The San Felipe Police Department posted a live video from the scene that showed multiple vehicles involved. An orange vehicle can be seen completely squished by a white SUV that's resting on top...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Traffic Accident#Nissan#Jeep
KMOV

Union man killed in crash on Route 47 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle and a motorcycle were stopped in traffic on Route 47 when a third vehicle struck the motorcyclist, causing a domino-effect and then hit the other. The motorcyclist, Eddie D. Jacobs, 62, of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers had minor to moderate injuries.
MISSOURI STATE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rear-End Crash Reported on State Route 12 and Highway 99 in Lodi

A rear-end crash was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) on State Route 12 in the Lodi area on the afternoon of Friday, September 10, 2021. The traffic collision occurred on SR-12 and Highway 99 shortly after 2:50 p.m. Details on the State Route 12 Rear-End Crash in Lodi.
LODI, CA
myaustinminnesota.com

Hayfield motorcyclist killed in accident with semi truck in Wabasha County Saturday afternoon

A Hayfield man was killed in an accident between a motorcycle and a semi in Wabasha County Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle being driven by 40-year old Joshua David Peterson of Hayfield was northbound on Highway 42 at approximately 1:58 p.m. Saturday afternoon, while a 1993 Peterbuilt truck being driven by 42-year old Michael Paul Hutchinson of Plainview was westbound on Wabasha County Road 14. The State Patrol indicated that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of the two roads.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Lancaster Online

Unlicensed motorcyclist strikes and injures Pennsylvania State Trooper directing traffic in Chester County

An unlicensed motorcyclist struck and injured a Pennsylvania State Trooper directing traffic in Chester County Tuesday morning. The trooper responded to a crash involving a horse-and-buggy in East Nottingham Township at around 6 a.m., according to a WGAL report. Even though the trooper donned a reflective vest as he directed traffic around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Fifth Street and Little Elk Creek Road, the motorcyclist, identified as 33-year-old Eugenio Perez-Bard, struck him.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Highway speed rear-end crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 7:00 AM Thursday morning reports of a two vehicle crash, County Road 192 and MO-96. About two miles east of Oronogo. What’s described as a high-speed rear end crash one witness tells us. More technically defined as a highway-speed crash, one that occurs at 45 mph or more.
ORONOGO, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Morgan County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed motorcyclist

Morgan County prosecutors charged A. Scott Wilson, 58, of Versailles on Friday with second-degree manslaughter, causing a crash by driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to yield to an oncoming vehicle. The latter two charges are misdemeanors. The post Morgan County man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed motorcyclist appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy