Public Health

Covid: Vaccine passports not ruled out in Wales

By Long Reads
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWales' first minister says he could be persuaded of the need for vaccine passports. His government is due to make a decision on the proposal this week. Mark Drakeford told the Senedd he was sceptical but could be convinced of the need for them if public health benefits outweigh their disadvantages.

Mark Drakeford
#Wales#Passport#Uk#Welsh#The Welsh Parliament#Nhs
