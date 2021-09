The maritime climate season has now officially begun. Marine Money, the prodigious publisher and conference organizer which has positioned itself at the intersection of maritime and climate related matters, kicked off its virtual three day climate summit, just six weeks in advance of United Nations’ Glasgow “COP 26” summit in early November. The International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Marine Environmental Protection Committee meeting (MEPC 77) will take place a few months after that.

